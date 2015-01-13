Production of new Apple 12-inch MacBook Air may have started

The new MacBook Air is likely to have a Retina Display

Apple is expected to launch a new 12-inch MacBook Air laptop in the first quarter of the year.

According to Digitimes, Apple's contractor, Taiwan-based Quanta, is ramping up the production of that new model and has recruited an extra 30,000 workers for Q1 2015.

The new MacBook Air is expected to sport a 12-inch Retina display and is likely to replace the 11.6-inch model. The latter has a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels while the new model could well turn up with a 2400 x 1500 or 2300 x 1440 pixel resolution.

It's also a dead given that the device will use an Intel Broadwell-Y processor (rather than the Broadwell-U), probably the same one as the Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro as well as that new Samsung SSD that sips power, allowing laptops to sleep for months.

Digitimes' sources indicate that the 13-inch model is likely to be kept alive. Will Apple increase the price of its cheapest MacBook Air (which is incidentally the company's most affordable laptop)? We hope not.