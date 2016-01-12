This 27-inch 4K monitor can be fine-tuned for FPS and strategy games

ViewSonic has unveiled a new monitor called the XG2700-4K, which rocks a 27-inch 4K panel. The XG2700 is aimed at gamers and boasts a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, with the panel being a SuperClear IPS affair which delivers both stunning definition and colours, according to ViewSonic.

The display is rated with a 5ms response time – not the fastest, but ViewSonic claims that a "built-in process reducer" will help with lowering input lag. The XG2700 also comes with AMD FreeSync to ensure smooth frame rates with no stuttering or tearing.

As it's a gaming monitor, unsurprisingly there are a number of features targeted at gamers, and these include a Game Mode which optimises colour settings and visuals for different genres such as RTS, MOBA, or first-person shooters.

As ever, we'll just have to see whether that's genuinely useful or gimmicky, though most folks will probably make use of another feature, namely black stabilisation. This helps pick out enemy players in dark areas while still maintaining colours and contrast levels elsewhere.

Seeing the light

You also get flicker-free tech and a Blue Light Filter for the comfort of your eyes, plus an integrated headphone hook, too.

In terms of ports, there's a DisplayPort 1.2a and HDMI 2.0, along with two further HDMI ports, and the XG2700 also offers five USB ports (four are USB 3.0, and the other is USB 2.0) along with cable management facilities to keep everything tidy.

So how much will this 27-inch beast set you back? Currently over in the US, ViewSonic has this model priced at $790 (around £550, AU$1,130), with the UK price still to be confirmed.