Tough new Magellan GPS range with added bonus

The Magellan Triton range is designed to be tough for outdoors use - and easy to use too

GPS specialist Magellan has released a new series of rugged GPS handhelds designed to be user-friendly and tough enough for outdoors types.

The Magellan Triton series of six new handhelds have new screen graphics and a new user interface. All six models have colour screens - the higher end models using touch screen control - and all are waterproof to IPX-7 standards.

The new Triton GPS units come with built in base maps. These can be updated with downloaded maps using Magellan's new VantagePoint desktop software application. Users can also upload information from their travels with VantagePoint - they can store treks, waypoints and other recorded information.

The VantagePoint software can be used to manage maps, plan routes, and upload or download images, audio files and other content wanted on their Triton GPS unit. It will also alert users to new firmware, and software updates are available from Magellan.

Magellan Triton 2000

The top-end new Magellan model is the Magellan Triton 2000. It has a 2.7-inch touchscreen display, 2-megapixel camera, SD card slot, electronic compass and barometer, speaker/microphone and flashlight. It will be available in Europe in September, costing 499 euros (£330).

The Triton 1500 has a similar spec to the 2000, with 2.7-inch touchscreen display, built-in base maps and uploadable maps. It also has SD memory card support, speaker, microphone and flashlight applications. It will set you back 399 euros (£270).

The more compact Triton 500 has a 2.2-inch display, SD card slot, support for map downloads to complement the unit's base maps, electronic compass and barometer. The Triton 500 sells for 249 euros (£165).

Other models in the range include the Triton 400, 300 and 200, selling for 199 euros (£135), 149 euros (£100) and 129 euros (£85), respectively. The 300 and 200 models do without SD card support, although maps can be uploaded onto their internal memory using VantagePoint software.