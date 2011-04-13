Fuji unveils 16MP FinePix F550 EXR

Fuji has released its latest premium compact camera, the FinePix F550 EXR, with 15x optical zoom.

Following a string of new premium compacts released this year, such as the FinePix Z900 EXR and the Fuji X100, the FinePix F550 EXR brings raw capture capability and Fujifilm's new triple-core EXR processor.

The Fuji F550 EXR also boasts full HD recording at 30fps, GPS functionality and a new 16-megapixel CMOS sensor.

EXR dynamic range

An EXR Dynamic Range mode employs dual capture-technology to provide a dynamic range of up to 1600%, which is almost a full stop wider than any other camera, Fuji claims.

The Fuji F550 EXR also features an EXR Signal to Noise mode that employs a method of pairing pixels to increase sensitivity for better quality results in low light, Fuji says.

Other key specs of the F550 EXR include a 3in rear LCD with 460,000 pixels, advanced Anti-blur technologies and full resolution high speed shooting at 8fps.

Available now in black, the Fuji F550 EXR price tag is £329.