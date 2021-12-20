Boult AirBass Propods X earbuds launched in India - pricing & specifications

Audio player loading…

The Indian TWS market is growing at a fast pace, and players like Boat, Noise, and Boult Audio are already at the top. These brands regularly refresh their TWS offerings with new products for the Indian audience. In line with that thinking, Boult Audio has recently rolled out the AirBass Propods X in India.

The new TWS Earbuds support type-C fast charging and provide a playback time of up to 32 hours. In addition to that, the company has claimed that the TWS earbuds work smoothly even if they are at a considerable distance from the paired device.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X pricing and availability

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWA earbuds are available in the market at a price of Rs 1,499 for a limited period of time. They are shipping in a single black color option with one year warranty and can be purchased from Amazon India.

Price: Rs 1,499

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X specifications

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X delivers a playback time of 8 hours on a single charge. Along with the case, the playback time of the earbuds increases up to 4 times resulting in 32 hours of playback time. The touch controls offered in the device allow you to change tracks, play, and pause tracks, along with a call assistance feature. Furthermore, you can also access voice assistants like Siri and Google Voice assistant via earbuds.

The Propods X earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant and are apt for outdoor usage. The product weighs around 90gms which makes it comfortable to carry. The earbuds also have a micro woofer to enhance the sound quality. Moreover, the company has claimed that the earbuds can last for around 100 minutes when charged for just 10 minutes.