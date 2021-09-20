Noise Buds VS303 true wireless earbuds with up to 24 hours battery life launched

There is no shortage of cheap true wireless earbuds in the market, especially in India. With a bunch of affordable options available already in its portfolio, Noise has added yet another option with the launch of Noise Buds VS303.

The Noise Buds VS303 come with up to 24 hours of battery life, 13mm drives, and full touch controls. These earbuds are priced at Rs 1,799 and come in Jet Black and Space Blue colour options. The Noise Buds V303 are now up for sale on Amazon.

Noise Buds VS303 specs and features

(Image credit: Noise)

These are in-ear style true wireless earbuds with a stem design. These buds come in an angled design which is said to offer a better fit. For audio, you get a 13mm driver setup paired with Bluetooth 5.0 and in-house HyperSync technology which will connect instantly with all previously paired devices. Further, these buds support SBC and AAC codecs.

The Noise Buds VS303 offers touch controls on both buds. You can control music playback, volume, pick/reject calls, and active voice assistant such as Google Assistant and Siri. The buds are also lightweight at just 4.3 grams. The whole package including the case weighs 44.2 grams.

In terms of battery life, the Noise Buds VS303 are rated to last up to six hours on a single charge (buds only) and with the included case, these are rated to last up to 24 hours which mean you will get three additional charge cycles with the case. These also come with a microphone for taking calls hands-free.

The Noise Buds VS303 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Other features include LED indicators and a USB Type-C port.

With this new offering, the Noise VS303 will take on the newly launched Oppo Enco Buds, BoAt Airdopes 431, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, and others in the sub Rs 2,000 category.

