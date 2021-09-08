Oppo Enco Buds budget TWS with up to 24 hours battery launched

The Oppo Enco Buds has been launched in India as the latest entry-level true wireless earbuds from Oppo. The Oppo Enco Buds are the successor to the Oppo Enco W11, which is still one of the best TWS under Rs 2,000.

The Oppo Enco Buds were launched back in April in Thailand and now, they're available in India. With this launch, Oppo has now expanded its budget TWS offering which currently consists of Enco W11, Enco W31, and Enco W51.

Oppo Enco Buds specs and features

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Enco Buds weigh just 4 grams while the overall package weighs 45 grams - making it easier to carry it in your pocket and plug it into your ears. These are in-ear style earbuds (without stem) with interchangeable eartips packed in the box. In terms of looks and design, these TWS looks similar to the Oppo Enco W11 which we had reviewed a year ago.

But, in terms of internals, the Oppo Enco Buds comes with some key upgrades over the Enco W11. For starters, the Oppo Enco Buds are amongst the few handful TWS available with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity in this price segment.

For audio, the Oppo Enco Buds sports an 8mm dynamic driver that supports AAC and SBC codecs along with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response. They do come with a microphone allowing you to take calls on the go and Oppo has also added a smart algorithm for noise cancellation during calls.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Oppo)

Coming to the battery life, the Oppo Enco Buds are rated to last 24 hours on a single charge with 6 hours of usage with buds alone and an additional 18 hours with the included charging case. Each bud comes with a 40mAh battery while the case packs in a 400mAh battery unit. There is a Type-C port for charging as well.

In terms of controls, the Oppo Enco Buds offer touch controls. One tap to play/pause music, double-tap to skip track, triple tap to activate gaming mode, and press and hold to adjust the volume. Oppo says the gaming mode will take the latency down to 80 milliseconds.

Furthermore, the Oppo Enco Buds come in two colour options - White and Blue. Other features include support for Dolby Atmos, IP54 water and dust resistance, auto-connect, and HeyMelody app compatibility.

Oppo Enco Buds price and availability

The Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Rs 1,999 and they come in white colour option. The buds will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 14. As a part of the introductory offer, the Oppo Enco Buds are available for Rs 1,799(valid till September 16). You can also avail additional Rs 100 off in exchange for 100 Flipkart super coins.

