Denon announces AH-C751 in-ear phones

Denon's new range-topping AH C751 in-ear phones get an aluminum outer casing

Denon has announced a new flagship set of in-ear phones, the AH-C751.

With a machined aluminium outer casing, gold-plated stereo mini jack, and noise-isolating design, the AH-C751s sit at the very top of Denon’s in-ear range, replacing the old AH-C700 with a smaller, more compact model.

Oxygen free copper, no less

The phones come with a 0.5m cable plus 0.8m ‘tangle free’ extension cord constructed from Pure-OFC oxygen free copper for lossless transmission. There are also three sizes of soft silicon adaptors to ensure a comfortable fit.

Boasting a frequency response of 12-24,000Hz and 104 dB/mW sensitivity, they’re sure to serve up a considerably better sound than, say, Apple’s standard iPod phones.

Denon AH-C751 in-ear phones are available now, priced £150.