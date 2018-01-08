Asus outs a ‘limited edition’ ROG gaming laptop with a League of Legends pro

Asus has unleashed an ROG gaming laptop at CES 2018, which is a little different because it’s a limited edition machine signed by a famous pro gamer.

The Asus ROG Strix SKT T1 Hero Edition owes its less-than-succinct name to the fact that this is actually a collaboration between the notebook manufacturer and SK Telecom T1, the very successful South Korean esports outfit – and home of the highly skilled renowned League of Legends player ‘Faker’.

The laptop’s core spec comprises of an Intel Core i7 processor (at this point, Asus hasn’t specified which generation CPU this is) paired up with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

You also get an IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

The mechanical keyboard is RGB backlit and sports switches which are guaranteed for 20 million keystrokes.

Signature edition

As you can see from the pics on this page, the laptop chassis has the SK Telecom T1 logo as well as the Asus ROG one, with Faker’s signature on the bottom-right of the chassis, just below the keyboard.

You also get other SKT T1 co-branded goodies, including a team jersey and mouse pad, plus some posters of the team and Faker.

The ROG Strix SKT T1 Hero Edition will go on sale in the US at some point during the first quarter (i.e. before April) priced at $1,699 (around £1,250, AU$2,160).