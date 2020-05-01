Android users could soon control music on phones via PCs

Microsoft has announced that it is testing a new feature that would allow Android smartphone users to control their music directly from their Windows 10 personal computers. However, for now the feature may be limited to the Your Phone app on the latest Windows Insider build.

In a blog post, Microsoft said users' audio tracks will remain in sync between the phone and the PC, and users can switch between multiple sources using the dropdown in the player. "Now you can access and control the audio apps playing from your phone directly within the app, without needing to split your attention between devices or breaking your workflow." it said.

Though the feature would be limited to the Your Phone app on the Windows Insider build for now, Microsoft has promised that it would gradually roll it out to Your Phone version 1.20041.82 and above. The Your Phone app was created as a bridge between systems running Windows 10 and Android devices that allows users to receive calls, access photos etc. on their PCs.

The blog post further said users can play, pause, and switch music from a selection of audio apps on their phones. The Your Phone desktop app would be able to control music on apps such as Pandora, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Xiaomi Music, Google Podcast and Spotify.

The feature would be available to users having a PC that runs Windows 10 from October 2018 or later. And the Android smartphone needs to have Android 7 Nougat and above to ensure compatibility between the two software. Brandon LeBlanc, author of the blog and senior program manager, Windows Insider Program, has also sought feedback from early adopters who can do so by going to Settings > Send Feedback and clicking on it.

In April, Microsoft had added a new feature to the Your Phone desktop app that allowed Samsung mobile phone users to drag and drop files between their devices and the Windows 10 PC using Wi-Fi.