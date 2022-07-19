Amazon Prime Day 2022 India - Big offers on Amazon devices

Audio player loading…

This Amazon Prime Day India 2022 scheduled to run between July 23 and 24 (for 48 hours), offers of up to 55% can be availed by customers on the purchase of Amazon Devices such as Echo, Fire TV and Kindle eReaders. A bonus deal will also be available should a customer decide to order on Alexa.

Offers on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

Get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) at 50 per cent off for Rs 2249

Alexa smart home combo of Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Wipro smart bulb can be had for Rs 2299 (flat 65 per cent off)

Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock for Rs 3249 (40 per cent off)

Get Echo Show 5 for Rs 3999 (55 per cent off)

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) can be had for Rs 5999 (53 per cent off)

Echo Buds (with wired charging case) at Rs 5499 (54 per cent off)

With any Echo smart speaker, get Amazon Smart Plug for Rs 399 (80 per cent off)

Rs 350 cashback on Echo Dot with Fire TV stick*

Rs 950 cashback on Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Black) with a Smart TV with Fire TV built-in*

Rs 450 cashback on Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Black) with a Smart TV/AC*

(*Offer applicable on some products)

Deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders, and more

Up to 55 per cent off on Fire TV devices starting from Rs 1799

55 per cent off on Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Fire TV Stick available at Rs 2199

Fire TV Stick 4K on offer at Rs 2999

Limited period offer of up to 60 per cent off on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot Select

Up to 57 per cent off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Up to Rs 4000 off on Kindle eReaders

Get Kindle Paperwhite at Rs 11,099 and Kindle Paperwhite Signature at Rs 15,299

Bonus

As an Alexa exclusive offer, customers can enjoy up to Rs 500 off on devices. For example, they can say “Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug” to get it at Rs 499, “Alexa, order an Echo Flex” to get it at Rs 999, “Alexa, order 9W Wipro Smart Bulb” to get it at Rs 199 and “Alexa, order a Fire TV Stick” to get it at Rs 2049.

Moreover, Amazon India has announced that customers can explore all details about Amazon Prime Day India 2022 by asking, "Alexa, what is Prime Day?" on their Echo device, Alexa-enabled devices or the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Android users can explore deals by saying, "Alexa, take me to Prime Day offers" and "Alexa, go to Prime launches page."

People can also explore new releases on Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music by asking, “Alexa, what is new on Prime Music for Prime Day?” or “Alexa, what is releasing on Prime Video on Prime Day?”.