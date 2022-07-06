Amazon Prime Day 2022: Full details of all deals and offers

Audio player loading…

Amazon's annual Prime Day, the two-day shopping extravaganza, is back again. The event for great deals, blockbuster entertainment, and new launches kicks off July 23, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. and runs through July 24, 2022.

During the event, which is Amazon's sixth in India so far, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on products across categories including beauty, fashion, electronics, and home décor from sellers under various programs such as such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.

Amazon also said that during the lead-up to Prime Day, starting July 7, 12:00 a.m. till July 22, 23:59 p.m., members can shop from millions of products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to Rs 100 that can be redeemed on their Prime Day purchases and more.

30,000 new product launches

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon said the Prime Day event this year will see over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 top brands from top Indian & global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Max, Asics, Fastrack, Tresemme, Mamaearth, Surf Excel, Dabur, Colgate, Whirlpool, IFB and more.

There will also be over 2,000 new product launches from over 120 Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) across categories including electronics from XECH, beauty products from Cos-IQ and Himalayan Origins, Home products from SpaceinCart, Kitchen picks from Mirakii, Handloom sarees from Karagiri, handcrafted décor from Nirvi Handicrafts.

Offers on electronics and tech products

(Image credit: Shutterstock / dennizn)

The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 55% off.

Amazon said there will be 'unmatched deals' across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty, and more. Basically, all your favourite tech products will on offer with some discount.

Further, good deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindles devices will be on offer this Prime Day. The latest smart speakers, smart displays and Fire TV products will be on sale with up to 55% off.

'This Prime Day, get started on your smart home with best prices on smart home combos with Echo and Alexa compatible bulbs, plugs, TVs, ACs, and much more," Amazon said.

Good deals will be on offer on Amazon Basics Fire TV Edition TVs, Alexa built-in smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, speakers and more this Prime Day

Buyers can get more details by just asking “Alexa, what is Prime Day?” on their Echo device, other Alexa enabled devices or the Amazon shopping app.

Which cards will get you big offers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Also, there is 10% off on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit card.

Prime members will get 5% cashback on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. People signing up for the card now will get best-ever welcome offer of Rs 2,200 in rewards.

Prime Day and entertainment: Two surprise titles to be announced

To mark the Prime Day celebrations, Amazon Prime Video is releasing two Indian Amazon Original series – Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu), the second Indian version of the global series (July 7), and Comicstaan Season 3 (Hindi), a new season of the comedy franchise (July 15).

The lead up to Prime Day also includes the blockbuster international action-thriller Amazon Original series, The Terminal List.

"As a special surprise for Prime members, two additional highly anticipated titles will be announced closer to Prime Day," Amazon said.

In addition to this, for the first time ever, Prime members can avail up to 50% discounts when purchasing most add-on subscriptions from amongst the 12 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels. With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles, across 12 OTT services, including AMC+, Acorn TV, hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, Shorts TV and Nammaflix.

How to become Prime member

One can become a Amazon Prime member for Rs 1,499/year or Rs 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer and get 50% off on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.