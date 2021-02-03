Amazon introduces 'Advantage No Cost EMI' option for Prime members

One of the bigger issues for people is paying higher monthly instalments for buying costlier products on Amazon India. And now the company has introduced a new ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ for its Prime members which will allow for lower monthly instalment rates.

Under this program, Prime members can avail a lower interest-free installments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure for smartphone purchases on Amazon India. Prime members can purchase their favoured smartphone at as much as 50% lower monthly installments using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI.

But the one pre-requisite to avail this offer is: Amazon Prime Amazon Prime membership. The current cost for acquiring Amazon Prime membership is Rs 129/month or Rs 999/year.

Advantage No Cost EMI: Smartphone offers

According to Amazon India, currently Advantage No Cost EMI is available on popular smartphones by brands like Apple, Samsung and OPPO. Here's a look at some of the offers –

Recently, Amazon India introduced a Prime Video plan specifically for mobile users in partnership with Indian telecom company Airtel. Available at a starting price of Rs 89, this India-first Prime Video Mobile Edition plan from Amazon is an answer to Netflix’s mobile-only plan that was introduced in the country some time back.

Aimed at wooing new users to its OTT platform, Amazon is offering Prime Videos in SD quality in this single-user mobile-only plan and as a part of the launch offer, Airtel prepaid users on the bundled plan get a 30-day free trial.