Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere nine Indian movies

Following the popular success of the previously released global premieres, Amazon Prime has announced 9 new titles spanning 5 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam taking Amazon Prime Video’s total direct-to-service offering to 19 movies across genres and languages.

The new lineup include, among others, Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Rajkumar Rao starrer Chhalaang, Bhoomi Pednekar’s Durgavati, Anand Devarakonda starrer Middle Class Melodies (Telugu), Madhavan starrer Maara (Tamil), Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja featuring Aravinnd Iyer and Halal Love Story (Malayalam).

The staggered premiere will start on October 15 in over 200 countries and territories.

In the first edition of direct-to-service premieres, 10 films across 5 languages were released. On the back of it, Amazon Prime Video expanded its footprint in India with viewership for these movies coming from over 4000 cities and towns across the country. The launches were also watched in over 180 countries

“Gripping content transcends geographical boundaries. The audience are always on the look-out for great entertainment, and good content will always find an audience. The resounding success of our first wave of direct-to-service movie premieres is a testament to that. This further reinforces our commitment to offering our customers a selection of riveting movies, cinematically produced, across a wide range of genres and languages,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a press release.

“The fact that more than 50 percent of viewership of our Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam Direct to Digital titles came from outside of the respective home states is representative of how digital distribution can expand the audience for great content. We are super excited to present our new slate and are confident that it will delight our customers in India and around the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.

Halal Love Story

This Malayalam movie, scheduled to premiere on October 15, is a comedy film directed by Zakariya Mohammed and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony and Soubin Shahir in lead roles along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja

This Kannada film is scheduled to premiere on October 29. It is a family entertainer directed by Karthik Saragur, and stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya.

Soorarai Pottru

This actor Suriya starrer will be streamed on October 30, is reportedly on the life and times of Captain G R Gopinath, the man behind the now defunct Air Deccan. This Tamil film is directed by Sudha Kongara. Aside from Suriya, it has Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. This film is a fictionalised version of the book “Simply Fly”.

Chhalaang

This Hindi comedy film, will air on November 13,and has Rajkummar Rao, Nushratt Baruchaa in the leads. It's directed by Hansal Mehta, presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Manne Number 13

Scheduled to premiere on November 19, this Kannada film is an horror thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeiv.

Middle Class Melodies

This Telugu film will stream on November 20, and has Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma in the cast. Middle class melodies is a humour packed whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle class in the village where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Durgavati

(Image credit: Durgavathi)

Durgavathi will premiere on December 11, and is directed by Ashok. This Hindi movie stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Maara

Maara will premiere on December 17, and this Tamil romantic drama film is directed by Dhilip Kumar. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, it stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Coolie No. 1

(Image credit: Coolie No 1)

Scheduled to premiere on December 25, Coolie No. 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by David Dhawan. The Hindi film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Prime members will be able to watch these new releases anywhere and anytime. Prime Video is available in India to Prime members for Rs 999 annually or Rs 129 monthly.