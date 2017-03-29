5 reasons why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S8

Putting an end to all the unofficial leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S8 has now been made official by Samsung. The smartphone was perhaps the company’s worst kept secret as leaks and other revelations had given us a very good idea of what to expect from the handset much before it was launched.

But with all the controversy in the past now, we have this beautiful flagship to look at. So is it worth all the hype and buzz? Well, of course it is, and this is perhaps the company’s best ever handset. The market wouldn't settle for anything less given the Galaxy Note 7 controversy last year.

So why should you get the Galaxy S8?

Infinity Display

This is a fancy name for Samsung’s implementation of the always-on display and a handful of other features that leverage the gorgeous 5.8-inch Super AMOLED curved display. The smartphone also comes with multi-window support, which can let you get a whole lot done.

Security

With iris scanning, Samsung Pass, and the addition of software features like Secure Folder, the Galaxy S8 gives you unparalleled levels of privacy. Samsung Pass lets you keep all your usernames, IDs, passwords and important data in one location, secured with your fingerprint.

Bixby Voice Assistant

This was one of the most talked about software features of the Galaxy S8 leading up to the launch. The addition of Bixby shows Samsung’s renewed interest in virtual assistants, which had dimmed down a bit after S Voice. Bixby Vision is an image searching tool, much like Google Now on Tap, but with Samsung’s own touch.

Hardware

This is where all the beauty lies. The company has made some radical design changes with the new flagship. For starters, you will no longer find the front facing home button, with the fingerprint scanner now re-positioned on the back, next to the camera sensor and LED flash. The 5.8-inch dual-edge Quad HD (2560x1440) display is a thing of beauty, making the Galaxy S8 a very desirable handset to own. The American variants of the handset will come with the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, whereas the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia) regions will see the Galaxy S8 with the Exynos 8895 chipset on board.

Camera + other features

Samsung has made some massive improvements in the camera department as well, mainly with the 8MP front camera which now supports shooting photos in AF or Auto Focus mode, letting you capture incredible selfies. The company is seemingly sticking with the same 12MP sensor that we saw on the Galaxy S7 and the S7 edge last year.

Something like Samsung DeX will change the way you use your smartphone as it allows you to connect your smartphone to external monitors and TVs pretty conveniently. The phone is water resistant (IP68), much like its predecessor. Bluetooth dual-audio allows you to stream music to two separate Bluetooth headsets from your device.

That should be enough reason to snatch up this beauty from Samsung. What do you think?