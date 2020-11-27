5 Indian OTT offerings that you can't miss this weekend

This week, in our recommendations on what to watch on Indian OTT platforms, we are top-heavy with shows and series, as opposed to movies that regularly dominate our listings. Only two films feature this week, and they are the Kannada movie Mane Number 13 and the Tamil film Andhaghaaram. The rest in the list are Honeymoon, a Telugu web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a Netflix special and I was Not Ready Da, a rip-roaring standup act that is English with a huge sprinkling of Tamil.

In terms of language, the South dominates with just a show in Hindi, while others are in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.

Here is a snapshot of them :

Honeymoon

Director: Sakkath Studio Creative Studio

Cast: Nagabhusana, Sanjana Anand

Synopsis: This Telugu web series, directed at the youth set, is a romantic one, which of course is not difficult to guess with its title. The direction is not credited to one single individual, as it has handled by Sakkath Studio Creative Studio. This is interesting and triggers plenty of expectations. The story is suffused with love and humour as it revolves around a couple on, well, honeymoon. Some jokes will be in the adult category. Well, that comes with the territory for such series.

Language: Telugu

Platform: Aha

Release date: Nov 27, 2020.

Andhaghaaram

Director: V Vignarajan

Cast: Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Misha Ghoshal

Synopsis: Supernatural or paranormal seems to be the favourite theme of filmmakers in India now. Almost every third film seems to be in the genre. Andhaghaaram is a story about three men in Chennai, who are seemingly unconnected to each other, but sinister happenings in their lives have a link. The film is being talked for its mood-setting camerawork and editing. Some of the moments in the film are indeed bone-chilling and lives up to the English translation of the title that means darkness.

Language: Tamil

Platform: Netflix

Release date: Nov 24, 2020.

Mane Number 13

Director: Vivy Kathiresan

Cast: Varshan Bollamma, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana, Sanjeev.

Synopsis: After French Biryani, Law and Bheemsena Nalamaharaja, this is yet another straight Kannada release on Amazon Prime Video. This is yet another horror film and the story revolves professionals working in the IT industry and a particular (haunted) house. Not the most original of ideas, but the film offers some promise. The cast, led by the talented Varsha Bollamma, is mighty impressive. The film is being simultaneously release in Tamil as 13aam Number Veedu.

Language: Kannada

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: Nov 26, 2020.

I Was Not Ready Da

Cast: Aravind SA

Synopsis: Aravind SA is one of the top standup comedians in India, and his sets are well-known for their bi-lingual content (English and Tamil). His previous show, Madrasi Da, also on Amazon Prime, was a major success. This show, which he had taken all over the world in the last one year, is basically his own funny trials and tribulations in real-life situations. Though the content is not edgy, it is agreeably ribald and enjoyable. If you are looking for English humour from Tamil ecosystem, this is the show.

Language: English/Tamil

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: Nov 27, 2020.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Cast: Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey

Synopsis: The rich and famous have always fascinated most of us. What is the kind of life they would be living? It is all flashy and funny as they seem from outside. Behind the outside glitz is there something mundane? Well, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives may not give deep answers to the questions, it sure gives a simple peep into the world of the wives of four famous Bollywood personalities. They include Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey --- all wives of famous Bollywood names --- wives of Bollywood actors Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor Samir Soni, and Chunky Pandey respectively. The show also has Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan as guests.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Platform: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Release date: November 27, 2020.

Though this week is a bit a low on movies, there is no dearth of entertainment and laughs, which of course are what all weekends should be made of.