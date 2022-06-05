Wales vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch 2022 World Cup Playoff online from anywhere today

World Cup qualification is on the line as Wales host Ukraine in a winner-takes-all showdown at the Cardiff City Stadium today. It's 64 years since the Dragons last graced football's grandest stage, and this is Gareth Bale's final opportunity to break the curse before he permanently switches the boots for clubs. For Ukraine, this is a rare chance to glean a small sliver of joy at a horrible moment in the country's history.
The show must go on, and you can read on to find out how to get a Wales vs Ukraine live stream and watch the 2022 World Cup Playoff final online, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.
Date: Sunday, June 5
Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
Free live stream: ITV Hub (UK)
Bale's Roy of the Rovers free-kick and searing second-half finish propelled Wales past Austria in their March semi-final, and Rob Page and an expectant home crowd are looking for their hero to do the business again.
But the panicky defending that has been a feature of recent Wales performances doesn’t inspire confidence. It led to a comedy goal in their 2-1 defeat to Poland in midweek, but Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen were rested for that encounter with an eye on being fully prepared for this one.
Ukraine tore Scotland to shreds upon their return to action on Wednesday, though whether that had more to do with their pulsing inner strength or Scotland’s shambolic defending is up for debate. Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk ruthless punished their opponents' errors, though Heorhiy Bushchan had a few hairy moments of his own.
With the winning team set to join England, Iran and the USA in Group B, this is the biggest game of most of these players’ careers, so follow our guide to get a Wales vs Ukraine live stream and watch the World Cup Playoff final online from anywhere today.
How to watch Wales vs Ukraine for FREE
The great news for football fans in the UK is that Wales vs Ukraine is being shown on free-to-air TV, with kick-off set for 5pm BST on Sunday afternoon.
ITV1 is broadcasting the game, with its coverage getting underway at 4pm.
That means you can fire up a free Wales vs Ukraine live stream on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
More ways to watch the 2022 World Cup Playoff final
Welsh-language coverage of Wales vs Ukraine is available from S4C (opens in new tab), which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. S4C's coverage begins at 4.15pm.
But that's not all. Wales vs Ukraine is also being shown on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), via the network's Main Event and Football channels. Coverage starts at 4pm.
How to watch Wales vs Ukraine from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Ukraine live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.
How to watch Wales vs Ukraine: live stream soccer in the US without cable
Soccer fans in the US are also spoilt for choice, with Wales vs Ukraine being shown on both ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) and ESPN2. Kick-off is set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday.
If you have ESPN2 as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website.
Stream Wales vs Ukraine live without cable
If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year.
But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.
As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.
Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN2.
It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month with a $10 discount (opens in new tab).
Wales vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch soccer online in Canada
Soccer fans in Canada can watch Wales vs Ukraine on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday.
DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of Nations League soccer, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL games, and much more.
It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.
How to watch Wales vs Ukraine: live stream football in Australia
Optus Sport is the place to watch Wales vs Ukraine in Australia. The game kicks off at 2am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, so brace yourself for a late one.
You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.
If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.
How to watch Wales vs Ukraine: live stream football in New Zealand
Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Wales vs Ukraine in New Zealand, but brace yourself for a very early rise, with kick-off scheduled for 4am NZST on Monday morning.
Sky Sport subscribers can watch the game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.