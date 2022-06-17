How to watch Becoming Elizabeth - don’t miss the royal drama online wherever you are

New historical drama Becoming Elizabeth is the untold true story of the teenage Virgin Queen before securing the crown. The eight-episode series premiered on June 12 and shows us an English court in turmoil after the death of Henry VIII with the scene set for the political and sexual intrigue. With a dark looking characters and nobody quite who they seem to be – a vulnerable young Elizabeth must navigate her way to womanhood and the throne. Make sure you know how to watch Becoming Elizabeth online now from anywhere.

Episode 2, ‘You Cannot Keep the Birds From Flying Over Your Head’ drops on June 19. The royals are celebrating Christmas, but the holiday sparks new controversy.

Anya Reiss, behind EastEnders and the UK series Ackley Bridge, is executive producer and writer of Becoming Elizabeth. Following in the footsteps of the likes of Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett and Dame Judi Dench, German actor Alicia von Rittberg (you might have seen her in the World War II film, Fury) stars as Elizabeth Tudor, in the actor’s first big leading role.

Joining her in the Tudor court are Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) as Thomas Seymour; Oliver Zetterstrӧm (War of the Worlds) as Edward VI, Jessica Raine (Call The Midwife) as Catherine Parr and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Lady Jane Grey.

Read on to find out how to watch Becoming Elizabeth online from anywhere with our guide below on how to tune in all around the world.

How to watch Becoming Elizabeth online FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussies can catch Becoming Elizabeth on streaming service Stan (opens in new tab) The series premiered on Sunday June 12. You can catch each episode on Sundays at 9 pm. New subscribers can test drive Stan FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab) before paying anything, and enjoy over 600 TV shows and in excess of 1,000 movies. After that, it’s AUS$10 a month for the streamers Basic plan, and up to AUS$19 if you want to stream to more than one device and get improved video definition (up to 4K Ultra HD).

How to watch Becoming Elizabeth from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the Becoming Elizabeth from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream the Becoming Elizabeth online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Becoming Elizabeth online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

