Barcelona vs Lyon live stream: how to watch Women's Champions League final online for FREE

Catalan giants Barcelona will be hoping to defend their UEFA Women's Champions League trophy this weekend as they take on the record seven-time champions Lyon in Turin. This will be Barca's third final in four seasons while Lyon will be playing in their 10th UEFA women's club showpiece. Follow our guide on how to watch a Barcelona vs Lyon live stream from anywhere for FREE.

Barcelona vs Lyon live stream Date: Saturday, May 21 Kick-off time: 6pm BST / 7pm CEST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 10.30am IST / 3am AEST / 5am NZST Venue: Allianz Stadium, Italy Free Live stream: DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Lyon will be confident coming into this final, having won all three previous meetings against Barcelona. The two sides last met in the 2019 Champions League final in Budapest, in match that saw Lyon win 4-1 largely thanks to a first-half Aga Hegerberg hat-trick.

Led by American striker Catarina Macario, Sonia Bompastor's side are just two points away from claiming the French domestic title and are big favourites to chalk up another big trophy on Saturday.

Barcelona will never nevertheless have nothing to fear, thanks to a star-studded line up that boasts Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala, and the club's all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso, all of whom have spearhead another superb domestic season with a perfect 30 wins from 30 in the Primera División.

Read on for all the information on how to watch a Barcelona vs Lyon free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Barcelona vs Lyon: live stream Women's Champions League final soccer for free

This year's UEFA Women's Champions League final will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. The great news is that the subscription service will be opening up its streams to the world for FREE. Watch Barcelona vs Lyon free live stream on DAZN. DAZN is available via handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up for a subscription here. However, if you are in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser. If that doesn't work for you, the game will also be streamed on DAZN's dedicated UWCL YouTube Channel.

How to watch Barcelona vs Lyon from outside your country

We've set out how to watch the 2022 Women's Champions League final around the world just above. However, if you find you can't access the free DAZN live stream where you are you may need to use a VPN to prevent being geo-blocked.

Geo-blocking prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in which can be a pain when trying to watch your usual streaming services while overseas.

The way to get through this is by using a VPN – an app which you can use to tell the streaming service where you normally tune in from.

Use a VPN for a Barcelona vs Lyon free live stream from anywhere

