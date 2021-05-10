Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: best offers on Android and iPhones

Flipkart is back with another sale, this time the with focus on flagship smartphones. The e-commerce giant is hosting Flagship Fest in India starting from May 10 to 14.
As one can guess by the name, the Flipkart Flagship Fest brings offers, deals, and discounts on flagship phones this time around. We have created the list of best deals that we think will be worth spending your money on. Apart from flagship phones, the sale also brings some good deals on some of the best mid-range devices.
The five-day-long sale brings offers and deals on smartphones on the Flipkart app and website. The sale brings offers on Apple, Google, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung smartphones.
We have created the list of best Android flagship offers as well as the best Apple flagship offers, so that you can pick the best depending on your usage.
Common offers
During the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale, you can avail 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,000 with CITI Bank Credit card, Debit cards, and Credit Card EMI Transactions on smartphones. One can also avail an additional Rs 500 off on credit EMI for mobile phones worth Rs 20,000 and above.
Apart from the card offer, you can also avail of no-cost EMI, exchange offer, and complete mobile protection. You can also avail of pre-paid offers on some of the smartphones. And lastly, for those who own Flipkart Axis bank cards, you get 5% unlimited as usual.
Android
Google Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999
6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 730G
12.2MP primary camera
LG Wing at Rs 29,999 | Rs 40,000 off
8+128GB | Snapdragon 765G
64MP + 13MP + 12MP | 4,000mAh batteryView Deal
Realme X50 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 | Rs 17,000 off
6.44" Full HD+ | Snapdragon 865
4,200mAh | 65W fast chargingView Deal
120Hz AMOLED display | Dimesity 1000 Plus SoC
64MP quad cameras | 65W fast charging
Rs 3,000 off on prepaid transactions
Realme X3 Super Zoom starts at Rs 21,999 | Rs 5,000 off
60x Super Zoom | Starry Mode
Snapdragon 855+ | 120HzView Deal
iQoo 3 starts at Rs 24,990 | Rs 10,000 off
Snapdragon 865 | 48MP quad camera
4,440mAh | 55W flash chargeView Deal
6.67 inch FHD | Snapdragon 865
5000mAh, 33W | 64MP Rear Camera
Rs 1,500 Instant Discount on Non-EMI Transactions with HDFC Credit Card. Rs 2,500 Instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card and credit card EMI transactions. View Deal
Mi 10T Pro at Rs 37,999 | Rs 2,000 off
108MP camera | Snapdragon 865
8GB+128GB | 144Hz display
Rs 1,500 Instant Discount on Non-EMI Transactions with HDFC Credit Card. Rs 2,500 Instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card and credit card EMI transactions.View Deal
6.56" FHD+ display, 120Hz | Snapdragon 870
4300mAh, 33W | 48+13+13MP
Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 41,999 | Rs 5,000 off
6.59 inch Full HD+ | 64MP triple camera
6000 mAh | Snapdragon 865 Plus
Buy Galaxy S21 Plus: starts at Rs 76,999(Rs 5,000 off) + Rs 7,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)
Buy Galaxy S21: starts at Rs 1,05,999 - Rs 10,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)View Deal
Asus ROG Phone 5 starting at Rs 49,999
8GB + 128GB | 6.55-inch FHD+ screen
Dimensity 1000 Plus | 65W fast chargingView Deal
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at Rs 1,49,999
Get Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium at Rs 990 Plus or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 on purchase of Galaxy Fold 2.
Snapdragon 865 Plus | 12GB + 256GBView Deal
Apple
Apple iPhone SE starts at Rs 30,999
4.7-inch Retina HD Display | 12MP Rear Camera
A13 Bionic Chip | IP67 ratingView Deal
iPhone XR at Rs 36,999 | Rs 5,000 off
64 GB storage | A12 Bionic
12MP rear camera | 6.1" screen
Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal
64GB | 6.1" Liquid Retina HD Display
12MP + 12MP rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip
Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal
Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 67,900
Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 77,900
Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 1,15,900
Apple iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 74,999 | Rs 10,000 off
5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Display
12MP triple rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip View Deal
Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.