Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: best offers on Android and iPhones

Flipkart is back with another sale, this time the with focus on flagship smartphones. The e-commerce giant is hosting Flagship Fest in India starting from May 10 to 14.

As one can guess by the name, the Flipkart Flagship Fest brings offers, deals, and discounts on flagship phones this time around. We have created the list of best deals that we think will be worth spending your money on. Apart from flagship phones, the sale also brings some good deals on some of the best mid-range devices.

The five-day-long sale brings offers and deals on smartphones on the Flipkart app and website. The sale brings offers on Apple, Google, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung smartphones.

We have created the list of best Android flagship offers as well as the best Apple flagship offers, so that you can pick the best depending on your usage.

Common offers

During the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale, you can avail 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,000 with CITI Bank Credit card, Debit cards, and Credit Card EMI Transactions on smartphones. One can also avail an additional Rs 500 off on credit EMI for mobile phones worth Rs 20,000 and above.

Apart from the card offer, you can also avail of no-cost EMI, exchange offer, and complete mobile protection. You can also avail of pre-paid offers on some of the smartphones. And lastly, for those who own Flipkart Axis bank cards, you get 5% unlimited as usual.

Android

Recommended Google Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999 6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 730G 12.2MP primary camera

Mi 10T starts at Rs 32,999 6.67 inch FHD | Snapdragon 865 5000mAh, 33W | 64MP Rear Camera Rs 1,500 Instant Discount on Non-EMI Transactions with HDFC Credit Card. Rs 2,500 Instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card and credit card EMI transactions. View Deal

Mi 10T Pro at Rs 37,999 | Rs 2,000 off 108MP camera | Snapdragon 865 8GB+128GB | 144Hz display Rs 1,500 Instant Discount on Non-EMI Transactions with HDFC Credit Card. Rs 2,500 Instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card and credit card EMI transactions.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at Rs 1,49,999 Get Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium at Rs 990 Plus or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 on purchase of Galaxy Fold 2. Snapdragon 865 Plus | 12GB + 256GBView Deal

Apple

iPhone XR at Rs 36,999 | Rs 5,000 off 64 GB storage | A12 Bionic 12MP rear camera | 6.1" screen Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999 64GB | 6.1" Liquid Retina HD Display 12MP + 12MP rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip Rs 750 off on Transaction with ICICI Bank Debit and Credit CardsView Deal

