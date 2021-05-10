Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: best offers on Android and iPhones

Trending

May 10 to 14

Flipkart is back with another sale, this time the with focus on flagship smartphones. The e-commerce giant is hosting Flagship Fest in India starting from May 10 to 14.

As one can guess by the name, the Flipkart Flagship Fest brings offers, deals, and discounts on flagship phones this time around. We have created the list of best deals that we think will be worth spending your money on. Apart from flagship phones, the sale also brings some good deals on some of the best mid-range devices.  

The five-day-long sale brings offers and deals on smartphones on the Flipkart app and website. The sale brings offers on Apple, Google, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung smartphones.  

We have created the list of best Android flagship offers as well as the best Apple flagship offers, so that you can pick the best depending on your usage. 

Common offers

During the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale, you can avail 10% Instant Discount up to Rs 1,000 with CITI Bank Credit card, Debit cards, and Credit Card EMI Transactions on smartphones. One can also avail an additional Rs 500 off on credit EMI for mobile phones worth Rs 20,000 and above. 

Apart from the card offer, you can also avail of no-cost EMI, exchange offer, and complete mobile protection. You can also avail of pre-paid offers on some of the smartphones. And lastly, for those who own Flipkart Axis bank cards, you get 5% unlimited as usual. 

Android

Google Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999

6GB + 128GB | Snapdragon 730G

12.2MP primary camera


LG Wing at Rs 29,999 | Rs 40,000 off

8+128GB | Snapdragon 765G

Realme X50 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 | Rs 17,000 off

6.44" Full HD+ | Snapdragon 865 

Realme X7 Pro at Rs 29,999 

120Hz AMOLED display | Dimesity 1000 Plus SoC

64MP quad cameras | 65W fast charging

Rs 3,000 off on prepaid transactions

Realme X3 Super Zoom starts at Rs 21,999 | Rs 5,000 off

60x Super Zoom | Starry Mode

iQoo 3 starts at Rs 24,990 | Rs 10,000 off

Snapdragon 865 | 48MP quad camera

Mi 10T starts at Rs 32,999

6.67 inch FHD | Snapdragon 865 

5000mAh, 33W | 64MP Rear Camera

Mi 10T Pro at Rs 37,999 | Rs 2,000 off

108MP camera | Snapdragon 865

8GB+128GB | 144Hz display

Vivo X60 starts at Rs 37,990

6.56" FHD+ display, 120Hz | Snapdragon 870

4300mAh, 33W | 48+13+13MP

Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 41,999 | Rs 5,000 off

6.59 inch Full HD+  | 64MP triple camera

6000 mAh | Snapdragon 865 Plus


Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Buy Galaxy S21 at Rs 64,999

Buy Galaxy S21 Plus: starts at Rs 76,999(Rs 5,000 off) + Rs 7,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card (EMI)

Asus ROG Phone 5 starting at Rs 49,999


Oppo Reno 5 Pro at 37,990

8GB + 128GB | 6.55-inch FHD+ screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at Rs 1,49,999

Get Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium at Rs 990 Plus or Galaxy Buds Pro at Rs 990 on purchase of Galaxy Fold 2. 

Motorola Razr 5G at Rs 89,999

Motorola Razr 4G at Rs 54,999



Apple

Apple iPhone SE starts at Rs 30,999 

4.7-inch Retina HD Display | 12MP Rear Camera

iPhone XR at Rs 36,999 | Rs 5,000 off

64 GB storage | A12 Bionic

12MP rear camera | 6.1" screen

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999 

64GB | 6.1"  Liquid Retina HD Display

12MP + 12MP rear camera | A13 Bionic Chip

Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 67,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 77,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 1,15,900

Apple iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 74,999 | Rs 10,000 off 

5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Display

