Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: today's best deals

Amazon isn't waiting for Black Friday to kick off deals season. In fact, many of the best deals are already live with a number of exceptional discounts on everything from Amazon devices, Apple AirPods and TCL 4K TVs already live on the site.

Sorting through the deals at this junction may feel a bit premature considering how early in the week it is, but you'd be surprised with what you'll find available. For the next few days we'll see big deals leading up to Black Friday - like $100 off PS4 Pro -and over the weekend as we head into Cyber Monday.

So what should you be on the lookout for? Below, you'll find the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, and you'll see our pick of the very best deals. We particularly like this $70 off Sony's noise-cancelling headphones deal or this deal that knocks $350 off an unlocked Pixel 3, but there's something for everyone down below.

We've been covering all things Black Friday in the run-up to the big day with deals from all the best retailers around the world. Our discount-hunting specialists will be keeping an eye out for bargains on some of the most in-demand items and those hidden gems we think you'll love too.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

The top Black Friday Amazon deals around today

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159.99 $134 at Amazon

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Amazon

The wireless charging case version of the latest AirPods gets a nice discount at Amazon, if you've been holding out for a Black Friday deal. The excellent battery life supports hours of playback and talk time.

(BACK IN STOCK) Apple AirPods Pro | $249.99 $234.98 at Amazon

It's not a massive discount, but hey, if you're in the market for the brand-new AirPods Pro Amazon has them at a cool $15 off MSRP. These incredibly popular true wireless earbuds offer active noise cancellation and sound great. They've already disappeared once today, so you'll have to move fast to grab a pair.

TCL 5-Series 43-inch TV (43S525): $499 $299 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this early Black Friday deal is your ticket. It's TCL's 5-Series TV that offers Dolby Vision HDR plus comes with Roku TV built-in. It's great for gamers living in dorms, folks look for a second screen, or anyone with a smaller home entertainment center.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $399 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $300 off its regular price. This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,399 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV | Up to 30% off at Amazon

If you're looking for an ultra-affordable 4K TV with HDR, a Fire TV is an obvious choice. Right now, ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Toshiba Fire TV in one of three sizes for as little as $229 for the 43-inch.View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $879 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Black Friday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Black Friday, you can get this smart home security system for just $179.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 - Just Black (64GB, Unlocked): $799.99 $349 at Amazon

One of the best phone deals happening this week is the Pixel 3 deal that saves you $370 (46%) on one of Google's greatest phones. Why get a Pixel? These phones are exceptional at taking night time photos, and their cameras make selfies really pop. If you love taking photos with your phone, get a Pixel 3.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL - Just Black (64GB, Unlocked): $899.99 $535 at Amazon

Go bigger with the Pixel 3 XL. This unlocked deal puts $360 back in your pocket alongside the bigger version of Google's Pixel phone. With a larger screen and minimal bloatware, this is a rock-solid smartphone at a rock-solid price.View Deal

iPhone XS - Space Grey - Refurbished (256GB, Unlocked): $1,299.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Don't worry iPhone owners, Amazon isn't giving you the cold shoulder. In fact, this refurbished iPhone Xs deal is one of this week's best and chops $600 off the price of the phone. The caveat here is that it's only compatible with GSM carrier networks such as, T-Mobile and AT&T - so double-check that before you buy one.View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch $169 $119 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for a great price - and it's just dropped further from its original $119 price. That's a big discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

Samsung 860 Evo 2TB SATA SSD: $400 $229

Get a massive 43% off this fantastic SATA solid state drive, which we've named our best budget SSD. Black Friday is a great time to get a big saving on SATA SSDs, and this is the cheapest price that Amazon has offered for this particular drive.View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 2TB SSD: $499 $399

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive and don't mind spending a little extra, this is a decent drop for 2TB. That's plenty of space for games, media, or whatever else you want to store. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | 128GB memory card | $225.45 at Amazon

For just $25 extra on top of the base price of the console a 128GB MicroSD card is an excellent purchase and unlike some cheaper memory cards, this one has the recommended write speed to loads games at the proper speed. Not a fan of the yellow Switch Lite? You can get this bundle in gray or turquoise too.

Samsung Flat 43-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $499 $249 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the top-rated Dyson V8 Animal vacuum. The cordless vacuum cleaner provides up to 40 minutes of run time and features the powerful Dyson digital motor that's engineered to deep clean homes with pets - and it's now $50 more off!

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test $99 $79 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $20 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The popular DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and where your DNA is from across 1500+ regions.

Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10 save up 27% at Amazon

Top-notch phones at knock-down prices, Amazon's knocking as much as 27% off the list price of models from the Samsung Galaxy line, and throwing in a pair of free Galaxy Buds, too.

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit $899 $599 at Amazon

Looking to make the jump from camera phone to something with a bit more oomph? The EOS M50, features a 24.1 Megapixel APS C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor to deliver incredible color, clear details, and stunning range.View Deal

Nikon COOLPIX B500 Digital Camera: $299 $226.95 at Amazon

Need a step-up from your camera phone, but don't want to make the full jump to an intense DSLR? The Nikon Coolpix B500, is a 16MP superzoom. letting you get close up to a subject without diminishing quality.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | $0.99 at Amazon

With a library of over 50 million songs and direct integration with all your Amazon Echo devices, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a streamlined and expansive music streaming experience. While the quality is on par with Spotify, the ease of use with Alexa and price difference for Prime members makes Amazon Music a great subscription for Echo smart speaker owners. And for four months, you can enjoy everything AMU has to offer at just 99 cents! Offer expires January 6.

Amazon Echo and Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $34.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this early Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $35. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (3rd Gen): $59 $44.99 at Amazon

Did you ever wish you had a speaker that talked back to you and had a clock? Well, if so, you're in luck: Amazon's 3rd-Gen Echo Dot has a digital clock built right in, and you can save $15 ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

All-New Kindle (2019) with $5 Credit: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is helping out all the bibliophiles out there reach their 2020 reading goals with this deal on the All-New Kindle that not only reduces the sticker price of the eReader by $30, but also comes with a $5 credit as well. It's a win-win.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $99.99 $59.98 at Amazon

If you know you want both a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a new Amazon Echo Dot, consider picking up this bundle deal that lumps the two together and cuts the price by about $15. Why buy both? Because you can use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick when you can't find the remote, and the shared ecosystem makes keeping organized a cinch. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $79.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forecast. It's not a huge price drop, but you can save $10 if you buy one today.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) | $119 $79.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube brings all your smarthome necessities together and adds 4K streaming straight to your humble television to boot. This is the latest release, so you're getting access to Dolby Vision and HDR+ for a massive range of apps including Disney+. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 is the Goldilocks of the Amazon Show lineup - it's smaller than the original 10-inch Amazon Echo Show, but way bigger than the Amazon Echo Show 5. Best of all, this brand-new device is available for $30 off its regular price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: $129 $109.99 at Amazon

For folks who want to add a little more oomph to their favorite music, the Amazon Echo Sub is a perfect addition to your AV setup. The Echo Sub is compatible with most new Echo speakers and features 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals

Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1: $299 $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest laptop of Black Friday, the Lenovo Chromebook might just be the winner. This $249 2-in-1 has an 11.6-Inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS Display, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of RAM. For web-browsing teens and older parents who just want to check email and peruse social media, it's perfect.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 $349 $308 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire 5 isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, but it doesn't need to be. For just $310, you can get a stylish laptop that can get you through everyday computing tasks like checking email and cruising through Facebook.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $899 $675 at Amazon

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6. Offering an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's way faster than your traditional 2-in-1 and it's perfect for the budding creative type in your home. It's $220 off its regular price this week.View Deal

Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop: $999 $869 at Amazon

If you're looking for something even more powerful than a Surface Pro, the Acer Spin 5 ups every spec while only raising the price $200. Outside you've got a 15.6" Full HD Touch screen, while inside you'll find an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB HDD. View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop $1,199 $1,089 at Amazon

When you pull the Acer Predator Helios 300 out of your bag, everyone will know its a gaming laptop, but with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics, that lack of discretion is totally worth it. Plus, you can save $100 right now on Amazon. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701 | $3,299 $2,496 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are expensive, especially when they're thin and light like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This portable gaming machine is packed with RTX 2080 graphics and a 1TB SSD so you can store all your favorite games. Plus, you can save $800. View Deal

(DEAL ENDED) Asus VivoBook | $629 $499 at Amazon

The Asus VivoBook is Asus' laptop for everyone – its packed with powerful Ultrabook hardware and a chassis that's just right with no excess. And, ahead of Black Friday, you can save $130 on Amazon. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2019 Intel Core i5, 8GB, 128GB SSD $1,099 $899.99 at Amazon

(Back in stock) The newest MacBook Air is an impressive laptop, featuring strong battery life and a top-notch Retina Display. This is the base model with 128GB storage in the gold color scheme, and the money knocked off here represents an almost 20% discount.View Deal

WD Black 1TB HDD: $69 $59 on Amazon

Looking to get HDD storage on the cheap? Pick up this WD Black 3.5-inch HDD for $9 off - but at such a low price, that's a 13% savings. It's got 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s 64MB Cache, if you're wondering.View Deal

WD Blue 6TB HDD: $166 $139 on Amazon

If you want a bit more (read: a lot) of HDD storage, pick up this Blue 6TB from Western Digital. Its 5400 RPM is acceptable but not as fast as other hard drives specced for gaming, but the extra space makes up for it. Note that this cost $2 less previously. View Deal

WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD: $229 $139 on Amazon

If you want storage on the go, Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB is on sale for $90 off or 39% savings.





Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

TCL 5-Series 43-inch TV (43S525): $499 $299 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this early Black Friday deal is your ticket. It's TCL's 5-Series TV that offers Dolby Vision HDR plus comes with Roku TV built-in. It's great for gamers living in dorms, folks look for a second screen, or anyone with a smaller home entertainment center.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $399 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $300 off its regular price. This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch TV (P659-G1): $1,399 $896 at Amazon

The Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019) is a performance-focused TV at a great price. It offers 1100 nits of peak brightness, 200 dimming zones in the 65-inch model and uses Dolby Vision HDR. Its SmartCast smart platform enables you to cast content from your phone or tablet to the screen and comes stocked with WatchFree, a free streaming service from Vizio.View Deal

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,399 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. View Deal

LG C9 OLED (55OLEDC9): $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C9 OLED is TechRadar's favorite TV of the year. It offers beautiful black levels, great upscaling and superb colors in addition to one of the world's best smart TV platforms, webOS. Usually this TV sells for well over $2,000 but this week it's on sale for $1,000 off the regular price.View Deal

Insignia Fire TV | Up to 29% off at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV lineup is all about providing decent panels at low prices, while still providing some excellent software. And, now ahead of Black Friday you can get an Insignia Fire TV for as little as $229 for the 43-inch model. View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV | Up to 30% off at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV with HDR, a Fire TV is an obvious choice. Right now, ahead of Black Friday, you can get the Toshiba Fire TV in one of three sizes for as little as $229 for the 43-inch.View Deal

Samsung Q60 QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Roku Streaming Stick+: $59.99 $29 at Amazon

It's not exactly a TV, but the Roku Streaming Stick+ makes most TVs better by offering 4K HDR streaming from the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Vudu and more. This version comes with the voice remote and external antenna that offers 4x the range of the original Roku Streaming Stick.

Sony Home Theater Projector VPL-VW295ES: $4999.99 $4498 at Amazon

Want to get that big-screen action through projection rather than a TV? This premium 4K projector from Sony will bring cinema-like visuals to your home, with more than $500 the usual price.

Amazon Black Friday Tablet and eReader Deals

Amazon Black Friday Tablet / eReader deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen: $649 $447 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen is incredibly versatile, and while it's not great for gamers, it's perfect for working professionals in need of a tablet that they can edit spreadsheets or write on. It uses a wider 10.5" Super AMOLED display and offers 16 hours of battery life.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB: $649 $549 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers portability and power in its two-in-one design. It's an Android tablet when you're on the go, and a Windows PC when you connect the keyboard1with built-in trackpad. On top of that, it has an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display that looks great, and 15 hours of battery life.View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $879 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Black Friday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite might not be able to play the latest movies in HD, but it sure can let you read your favorite novels out in the park, and really, isn't that just better? Plus, this $45 Black Friday deal makes it affordable for all you book lovers.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (9th Gen): $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon

If you really want a souped up eReader, check out the Amazon Kindle Oasis that has a High-Resolution Display (300 ppi). It's Waterproof, has 32 GB of storage, and comes with built-in Audible. It's $100 off this week on Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals

Amazon Black Friday Gaming Deals

Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit: Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for your kids, the Nintendo Labo is a great one to go for. This cardboard construction kit connects to their Switch and allows them to control a giant robot on the TV. It's a neat idea that challenges their creativity and rewards them with a new game to play at the end of the day.View Deal

The Outer Worlds: Xbox One (Digital Code) | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you miss Fallout New Vegas, The Outer Worlds is basically the spiritual successor that game never got. An open-world RPG, The Outer World sends you hurtling through space on a mission to prevent all-out war. It's funny. It's charming. It's very good.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership: PS4 (Digital Code) | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

If you're going to re-subscribe to PlayStation Plus next year, you may as well stock up early with this $15 off deal that gets you 12-months of online gaming and free titles for $44.99. View Deal

Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition: Xbox One (Digital Code) | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Football season is coming to a close in February, but the Madden season is only just heating up. With the Superstar Edition of Madden NFL 20 you get the base game plus 7 Gold Team Fantasy Packs and a Small Training Quick Sell Pack to bring you up to speed faster than you can say Troy Polamalu.View Deal

Need for Speed Heat: Xbox One (Digital Code) | $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

One of the best parts of Black Friday is finding brand-new games at a good discount. Take, for example, this Need for Speed Heat deal that hooks you up with a digital code for the game for $20 off the regular price. View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Glacier White | $64.99 $38.99 at Amazon

This Glacier White PS4 controller is usually about $5 more than the standard black version, but this weekend you can pick it up at the same $38.99 price tag. That's a great deal on a fantastic looking controller.

PlayStation 4 controller - Steel Black | $64.99 $39 at Amazon

If you're tired of your boring black controller but don't want to splash too much color around your games room, this Steel Black variant offers a metallic finish that might just fit the bill.

PlayStation 4 controller - Titanium Blue | $64 $39.99 at Amazon

This is another Black Friday PS4 controller deal straight from the latest lineup of gamepads from Sony. A metallic finish and light color scheme will keep this DualShock 4 from blending with the rest, and at $39.99 this is a great shout.

PlayStation 4 controller - Rose Gold | $64 $39.99 at Amazon

This is one of the latest PS4 controller color variants to hit store shelves, so this discount is welcome even if it does represent less money saved than some of the others.

PlayStation 4 controller - Red Camo | $64 $38.99 at Amazon

The Camo series of DualShock 4 controllers tend to divide their audiences. If you're in favor of the more outlandish design, this red version keeps the vivid colors of some of the non-camo versions as well as the $38.99 price tag.View Deal

PS4 Controller - Electric Purple | $64.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Electric Purple isn't a color you see very often, so you'd be mad to miss this great Black Friday PS4 controller deal if you're a fan. Just like the other color variants out there, the purple is fairly bright and vivid so this isn't one for an understated games room.

PlayStation 4 controller - Blue Camo | $64.99 $39.99 at Amazon

With a 'before' price of $69.99, this Blue Camo version is over $20 off in. It's an excellent deal if you're after the design as you'd be pressed to find it much cheaper anywhere else this weekend.

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $39 at Amazon

Amazon is offering this great controller bundle for under $40, which includes a code for exclusive Fortnite content: Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks.View Deal

Little Nightmares - Complete Edition: PS4 | Physical Edition | $21.31 $15.51 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Little Nightmares to date and it's an absolute bargain. Not only to you get the base game but you also get the Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass thrown in.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle: $299.99 at Amazon

Usually this bundle would cost somewhere in and around $400 but Amazon is offering it for just $300, meaning you get a PS4 Pro and the newly released Call of Duty for nearly $100 off.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console: $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a whopping $100 off this PS4 Pro, which usually retails around $400. It's the perfect time to pick one up if you haven't yet, you can even use that savings to pick up some great games to go with it.View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: PS4 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with $30 off its RRp, now is a great time to pick one up. View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Audio Deals

Amazon Black Friday Audio Deals

Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones (WH-1000XM3): $349 $278 at Amazon

The most coveted noise-cancelling headphones of the year - the Sony WH-1000XM3 - are on sale on Amazon this week for $70 off their regular price. Besides top-tier noise cancellation, these Sony headphones are Hi-Res Audio compatible and make your music sound great.

BeatsX Earphones $99 $79 on Amazon

If you're more of an around-the-neck (aka 'neckbuds') style headphones person, Beats has you covered with the BeatsX, which are $20 off for Black Friday. They're fast-charging and workout-friendly. What are you waiting for?View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Earphones Lightning cable $59 $39 on Amazon

We loved the urBeats3 Earphones, especially as a Lightning-connecting alternative to the headphones Apple packed into its iPhone boxes, but felt the price was a bit high - but no longer, as this deal drops it far below the $99 original launch price.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Bose Home Speaker 500: $399 $299 at Amazon

Want that Bose sound with some added smarts? The Home Speaker 500 is a wonderfully rich sounding speaker, with all the connectivity you could require (including voice control) and a nifty screen to keep track of what's playing.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: $249 $199 at Amazon

If you're looking to amp up your TV's sound quality, the Bose Solo 5 is a great fit. With optical audio, Coaxial audio, 3.5 mm aux and Bluetooth support, getting connected is easy and Dialogue Mode makes every word and detail stand out. It's $50 off today on Amazon.View Deal

LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Sound Bar: $279 $156.99 at Amazon

The other really good soundbar deal going on this week is for the LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Sound Bar that comes with a subwoofer for $156.99 ($120 off the regular price). It supports DTS Virtual:X for better surround sound and is High Resolution Audio (24bit/96kHz) compatible.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t true wireless headphones: Save up to 41% at Amazon

We rate the Jabra Elite and Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds very highly, and both are on sale at Amazon. The pricier Active's are 26% off, while the regular Elites are a steal at just $99.99.View Deal

Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK over-ear headphones: $99 $69 at Amazon

Score $30 off list price for these over-ear headphones from one of personal audio's leading-most brands. Not a bad deal for 70 hours of wireless listening time on a single charge.View Deal

Tagry true wireless earbuds: $99 $33.99 at Amazon

For those seeking some truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds, but don't want to spend a fortune on AirPods or something else, should look at this massive $66 discount on Amazon.View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT | $199 $148 at Amazon

We don't want to sound like a broken record, but if you're a music fan in 2019 you absolutely need a decent record player, and this turntable from Sony perfectly fits the bill. And, ahead of Black Friday you can get it for just $148.View Deal

Sony SSC55 | $148 $73 at Amazon

The Sony SSCS5 is an excellent pair of bookshelf speakers that can give you excellent sound without hurting your wallet too much. With 6 ohms of impedence and a reinforced woofer, these speakers will last. And, you can get them for just $73View Deal

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker | $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

Sony HT-S350 | $279 $148 at Amazon

The Sony HT S350 is an easy solution if you're looking for awesome sound in your home theater setup. Plus, ahead of Black Friday, you can get this awesome soundbar for just $148 at Amazon. Now, you can have a nice 2.1 sound setup without your wallet hating you.View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Wearable Deals

Amazon Black Friday Wearable Deals

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $84.89 at Amazon

The Fitbit Alta is a great workout companion. It automatically tracks your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, and shows you how to improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity. Unlike the Apple Watch, the Altra tracks your sleep and offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $249.95 $199 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $199.99 at Amazon. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $135. That's a $65 discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Fitness Band: $199.99 $149 at Amazon

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is Samsung's entry into the fitness band space and works great with their smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters and works with the most popular fitness apps like Under Armour, Map MyRun and MyFitnessPal.

Fossil Explorist Gen 4 Smartwatch: $275 $175 at Amazon

If all these smartwatches feel a bit too... dorky, the Fossil Explorist smartwatch is a bit more traditional-looking while still offering essential features like Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and smartphone notifications. View Deal

Garmin watches and GPS trackers save up 25% at Amazon

Whether you're after a top running watch, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, or a satellite comms unit like the Garmin GPSMAP 661 GPS, Amazon's sale is knocking up to 25% off a wide range of Garmin product.

View Deal

Amazon Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Amazon Black Friday Smart Home Deals

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System: $479.99 $269.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System helps you watch over your home from your phone or computer without the inconvenience or expense of professional security companies. The cameras record 1080p video with night vision when it gets dark, and are safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

View Deal

NestCam Outdoor Security System: $449.99 $298.99 at Amazon

If you want an alternative to Arlo, the NestCam Outdoor Security System is a great option with many of the same specs. The 1080p camera is weatherproof and offers 8x zoom, plus two-way audio. View Deal

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum: $599.99 $439.99 at Amazon

If your house is in desperate need of a good vacuuming, check out the top-rated Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum. Perfect for rooms of all shapes and sizes, this vacuum never loses suction power thanks to its Cinetic tips and doesn't require you to replace or clean filters of any kind.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

View Deal

Shark Robot Cleaning System S87: $499.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Can't pick between a robot vacuum and a traditional upright cleaner? With the Shark Robot Cleaning system S87 you don't have to. It's a robot vacuum when you want it and a regular vacuum when you need it. It's $170 off this week on Amazon.

View Deal

Hamilton Beach 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Perfect for upcoming holiday meals, the Hamilton Beach portable slow cooker is on sale. The seven-quart smart slow cooker allows you to cook foods to a specific temperature, keeps them warm when done and even has a handy strap to make things portable.

View Deal

Keurig K55/K45 Elite Single Cup Home Brewing System: $169.99 $119.99 at Amazon

If you haven't bought a Keurig yet, now's the time to do so with this Amazon deal that sees $50 off the price of the Keurig K55/K45. This version is compatible with the most popular Keurig pod sizes (6, 8, 10 oz) and its large water reservoir allows you to brew 6+ cups before having to refill.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $159.09 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $140 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Black Friday, you can get this smart home security system for just $179.View Deal

Best Instant Pot deals: succulent dishes, slow-cooking times

Amazon US devices Black Friday sale prices revealed

Amazon US has already offered up which of its own-brand devices (from Kindle to Echo) are set to get a discount from November 22 onwards, and how much by.

Of course, Black Friday isn't the end of the Christmas sales rush – Amazon UK has stated that its Cyber Monday offers will run from November 30 to December 2, its 'Last minute' Christmas deals will run December 9 to December 23, and that its Boxing Day sale will run December 26 to 31. Expect to see similar dates announced globally shortly.

This is great news for anyone who was considering buying a new Kindle or one of Amazon's range of Echo speakers. Check out the list below for all the upcoming Amazon own-brand deals:

From November 22:

Fire HD 8 | $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet | $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition | $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet | $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite | $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle | $149.99 off – just $189.00

From November 24:

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote | $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube | $30 off – just $89.99

From November 27

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit | $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack | $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug | $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

From November 28

Echo Dot With Clock | $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot | $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto | $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) | $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 | $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show | $80 off – just $149.99

Other territories' prices are becoming apparent now, too, with Amazon UK's Black Friday deals discounting a lot of the same hardware.

It's great to see new items, like the Echo Dot with Clock, getting a price cut – but it looks like smart home bundles, pairing an Echo with security cameras and / or smart plugs, are where the real savings will be.

Want to grab something today, or compare prices against the deals to come? Check below for the current prices on the top Amazon gadgets in your local currency:

Amazon at Black Friday: a brief history

Last year, Black Friday was a record-breaking event for Amazon: the period from Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday saw Amazon’s sales increase by “millions” over the previous year.

In a press release , it said that last year's Cyber Monday was the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history. Amazon said that between Black Friday and Cyber Monday it sold over 18 million toys and 13 million fashion items.

Although Black Friday tends to be a good day to pick up tech deals, beauty deals and deals on toys, and globally the top-selling product was the Echo Dot.

So what Amazon Black Friday deals should you expect for Black Friday 2019?

When are Amazon's Black Friday sales?

Right now, sleepyhead! Amazon confirmed that the deals would start to appear in the US and UK from Friday, November 22 and will run through to Friday, November 29 - and they have!

This means Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday discounts a whole seven days before Black Friday officially starts.

But that's not all, the mega-retailer has already started detailing which own-brand deals will be available during that time. Which means if you're savvy about it you can get a headstart on the Black Friday 2019 deals right now.

What's new on Amazon for Black Friday?

Some of the hottest deals on Black Friday will be on Amazon's own products – the newly announced Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon Echo Studio, Amazon Echo Buds and newly refreshed Amazon Fire TV Cube are all discounted. We saw sales of up to 50% off last year, so it's likely we could see more similar deals this year.

Gamers don't want to miss the Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle, and Death Stranding on PS4 – all of which come out in the last three months of 2019 – while TV/AV enthusiasts can look forward to seeing deals on the new 2019 LG B9 OLED TV that just launched in June.

Other Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

Last year we saw deals across all Amazon categories, from robots – Shark’s Ion robot vacuum was down from $399 to $229 – to mice (nearly 70% off the Logitech M510 and $30 off the Razer DeathAdder Elite) and monitors, with an impressive $150 off Acer’s 1440p Predator.

How to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday 2019

We’ve got two key bits of advice: do your homework and bide your time. If you know roughly what you want and what you expect to pay for it then you’re much more likely to get a good deal than if you charge around Amazon waving your credit card at anything with a discount.

The exception to that is lightning deals, which are only available for a short, specified period. When those ones are gone, they’re gone. Make sure you’ve signed up for Amazon Prime before you go shopping, as lightning deals and some of Amazon’s best deals are Prime-only. There’s a free trial you can cancel after you’ve shopped.

You’ll often find that the prices charged in the days before Black Friday get even lower once Black Friday itself looms: Amazon starts really getting into things at roughly 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thanksgiving.

It's also worth mentioning that you might want to become an Amazon Prime member before Black Friday 2019 if you aren't one already. This way your Black Friday deals will be delivered quicker than usual, and for free.

And of course, a bargain is only a bargain if it’s on something you actually want. We’re trying not to think about the Sony headphones we bought on Black Friday 2018 - they’re still in the original cellophane.

Here's one more bit of crucial advice: stick with us. There are loads of expert tech lovers at TechRadar, and we’ll be spending the entire Black Friday period locked in a room with only laptops, pizza and energy drinks for company as we scour Amazon for the very best Amazon Black Friday deals.

In addition to bookmarking this very page to become imbued with all the best deals, follow @TRDeals on Twitter or join our mailing list to make sure you don’t miss out.

Amazon Black Friday deals you missed

(SOLD OUT) MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro | $1,299 $879 at Amazon

This gaming laptop from MSI is using older hardware, to be sure, with its Kaby Lake processor and GTX 1060, but at just $879 you can't argue with the value. Plus, that thin and light design means you can easily take it with you on the go.

(SOLD OUT) Just Dance 2019: Nintendo Switch | $39.98 $23.65 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've seen Just Dance 2019 so far, with Amazon offering close to $20 off the game's MSRP. We may see it cheaper on Black Friday but, so far, this is the best price we've seen.View Deal