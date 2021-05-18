The best waterproof headphones 2021: enjoy your favorite tunes in the pool

We've taken the plunge and tested the best swimming headphones around so you can be confident you're choosing the best ones for your pool sessions.

While many sports headphones are marketed as water resistant to varying degrees, if you’re intending to soundtrack your swim with a motivational playlist or educational podcast, this is far from the only consideration.

For one thing, you’ll need to think about where any music is going to play from. Your phone is unlikely to be either waterproof or convenient to carry while swimming. At the same time, wireless communication protocols like Bluetooth tend to struggle underwater.

This means that while it’s possible to find standalone waterproof MP3 players, most successful swimming headphones instead tend to include an integrated MP3 player and internal storage into a single unit to let you carry your tunes with you into the pool. As technology has got smaller, these have thankfully become lighter, comfier, and cheaper, with more storage for your tracks.

Some work like conventional in-ear headphones, while others use bone conduction technology to transmit sound without blocking your ear canal so you can still hear ambient noise. We've rounded up a mixture of both, so you can choose the style that suits your preferences.

Aftershokz Xtrainerz (Image credit: Aftershokz)

1. Aftershokz Xtrainerz Comfortable and secure – the best waterproof headphones Specifications Waterproof standard: IPX68 Battery life: 8 hours Storage: 4GB Audio formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, FLAC Additional info: Bone conduction, saltwater safe TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Light and secure fit + Excellent ambient sound perception Reasons to avoid - Lack of Bluetooth connectivity - Sound bleed above water

An excellent choice for all-around sporty types, these slim-fitting bone waterproof headphones work both in and out of the pool. Containing an inbuilt MP3 player they let you take your tunes with you when swimming, while also allowing you to exercise to music away from your phone.

When swimming, we found the the Aftershokz Xtrainerz are best paired with swimming goggles or a swim cap to keep them in place. Like many of the best waterproof headphones, they use vibrations to transmit sound to your auditory nerve without blocking the ear canal. The bit of the headphones that manages this sits just in front of the ear, and three small buttons behind the right ear let you navigate, play and pause your tracks.

With a dedicated swim mode, the sound provided is clear enough, while not only will your ears be free from potential irritation incursions, you’ll be able to hear ambient noise, like the lifeguard blowing their whistle at you for excessive splashing.

This same facet means that sound does tend to bleed out when above water, so although great for cycling or running, they’re likely to annoy anyone you sit next to on the bus.

Although offset by the other benefits, the lack of Bluetooth does mean you’re left to plug the headphones in to upload songs or podcasts, and they’ll be no pairing with your phone to take calls. Still, if swimming is your main concern, these are an excellent choice.

Read our full Aftershokz Xtrainerz review

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony Walkman NW-WS413 Conventional functionality that’s great on land and in the water Specifications Waterproof standard: IPX68 Battery life: 14 hours Storage: 4GB or 8GB Audio formats: MP3, MP4, WAV, and WMA Additional info: Multi-sport design TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Multisport use + Excellent sound + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - In-ear fitting won’t suit everyone

A set of Sony headphones with a built-in MP3 player, the Walkman NW-WS413 are marketed for general active use and work much like any others. The fact they’re waterproof and ideal for swimming is a massive bonus.

Available with 4GB or 8GB of storage, this and the buttons on either side leaves them a tad larger than normal, but not irritatingly so. They arrive with four sets of earbuds – two standard ones and two matching swim-specific versions – although mixing the two up won’t result in damage.

Once popped on, a sprung connective clasp around the back of your neck ensures both sides remain secure in your ears. This is perfectly acceptable in the pool, and if you’re very fast off the wall, a cap will further lock these swimming headphones in place.

Depending on how the water sloshes around your ears, sound quality can either be excellent or a bit muffled. However, people who care about such things are likely to find it an improvement over that provided by bone conduction waterproof headphones. There’s even an ambient sound mode that improves your ability to hear what’s going on around you.

They also sound great on dry land. If you’re a swimmer and only want to own one set of headphones, these should be well up your list. Although you can’t connect them to your phone, they’re otherwise great for both sporting and general use. With top sound quality, normal looks, and a comparatively low price, there’s a lot to recommend them.

Finis Duo (Image credit: Finis)

3. Finis Duo Swim-specific bone-conduction waterproof headphones Specifications Waterproof standard: IPX8 Battery life: Up to 7 hours Storage: 4GB Audio formats: MP3, WMA Additional info: Fits to your googles TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹15,995 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Secure fitting + Solid sound underwater Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for land use - Relatively expensive

The Finis Duo waterproof headphones have been around for a while now, but are still a good choice. They use bone conduction technology to transmit sound underwater via your cheekbones, the Finis’ twin units attach either side of your goggles. Large buttons are provided on one of the ear pendants to allow you to fast forward, rewind, shuffle, and play or pause your tracks.

With a sizable 4GB of flash memory, you’ll be able to store up to a thousand songs depending on file size, while the battery provides around seven hours of continuous use. Audiophiles might not be bowled over by the sound quality, but on the plus side, you’ll likely have less fiddling around than with more conventional in-ear headphones.

Back on dry land, charging and uploading are achieved via a magnetic, USB-based dock. Although we found it necessary to regularly clean the very small charging points on the device as they can get clogged up.

Still a solid option, the Finis Duo now faces competition from smaller and less obtrusive looking systems. Attaching to your goggles also means that, unlike some other waterproof headphones, they’re only usable for swimming and not other activities. Worth considering if time in the water is your only concern, they’re quite a specialized product.

H2O Audio Sonar (Image credit: H2O Audio)

4. H2O Audio Sonar Waterproof headphones with Bluetooth and internal storage Specifications Waterproof standard: IPX8 Battery life: 7 hours Storage: 8GB Audio formats: MP3, M4A Extra info: Bluetooth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Stream music from a smartwatch + Generous 8GB storage Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for land use - Can't be worn without goggles

Like the Finis Duo above, the H2O Audio Sonar are bone conduction waterproof headphones that clip securely to your swimming goggles and transmit sound to your auditory nerve without the need for earplugs (unless you choose to wear a pair).

The buttons are large with raised markings, allowing you to operate them with wet hands, and switch tracks by feel.

Unlike many waterproof headphones, the H2O Audio Sonar can also play music via Bluetooth – though this is limited by the range of Bluetooth underwater. The signal will only around 4in when the receiver is submerged, so you'll need to attach your smartwatch to your goggles for this to work (streaming from a phone isn't feasible).

It's good to have another option if you use your watch for streaming music regularly, but the Audio Sonar's generous 8GB on-board storage will be plenty for most swimmers. If you have an Apple Watch, check out H2O Audio's Interval headphones, which hold your watch's body at the back of your swimming cap so you can stream tunes from Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and others.

(Image credit: Nabaiji)

5. Nabaiji Swimmusic 100 V3 Waterproof headphones with a more conventional design Specifications Waterproof standard: IPX8 Battery life: 10 hours Storage: 4GB Audio formats: MP3, WMA Extra info: Saltwater safe TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can also be used on land + Good choice of ear tips + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - Only 4GB storage

Unlike most waterproof headphones, the Nabaiji Swimmusic 100 V3 have a separate MP3 player that attaches via a 3mm jack. This is more convenient for charging and transferring music, as you don't have to plug a whole headset into the charger or your computer, and means the headphones are suitable to wear on dry land with your phone.

The Swimmusic 100 V3 are conventional earbuds, which means you're unable to hear ambient sound while swimming as you can with a bone conduction headset. However, there's a choice of six tip shapes and sizes to help ensure you get a secure fit, plus silicone 'ear fins' in three sizes to prevent them slipping as you swim.

They can be used in a pool or open water, but make sure you rise them thoroughly after taking a dip in saltwater to avoid corrosion.

Their design is relatively simple, but the the Nabaiji Swimmusic 100 V3 work, and are much more affordable than many other waterproof headphones we've tested.

What to look for in swimming headphones

Plenty of waterproof headphones work in much the same way as their landlubbing cousins. In fact, many are marketed as multisport rather than swim-specific. However, it’s very important to ensure anything you choose has the correct IPX waterproof rating. While products rated IPX68 can be fully immersed in water, swimmers might also want to look out for the higher IPX7 or even IPX8 standards which ensure protection when underwater for extended periods and at greater depths.

If you swim or surf in the ocean, you’ll also need to find something specifically listed as able to cope with saltwater, which is otherwise highly corrosive to most metal parts.

(Image credit: Aftershokz)

Almost without exception, swimming headphones now include an inbuilt MP3 player. This means you’ll want to assess both the function of the headphones and the way your tunes are stored and played too.

Formerly a big consideration, the storage included is now less likely to be an issue. Even basic models will hold at least a gigabyte, which given the often less than intuitive navigation necessary to locate the tracks you want is plenty. However, if you are insistent on taking your entire collection with you, you may want to look out for something bigger.

(Image credit: Finis)

Thanks to drastically improved battery life, almost all headphones will now also provide musical accompaniment until you’re very wrinkly indeed. Of course, not having to recharge after every trip to the pool is a great feature, so keep an out for longer battery life, along with the ability to check the remaining charge.

Then there’s the design and operation of the headphones themselves. Often also usable for other athletic endeavours, fitting is especially important for headphones used for swimming. Not only will having something that stays secure improve sound quality but it’ll avoid the disaster of having your earbuds drop out in the pool, or worse, in the sea. Generally, connected models work well as there’s less chance of a single earbud going missing. Like any headphones, how comfortable or adaptable they are is also of primary importance.

It’s also worth considering the way the headphones control your music, things like the ability to skip tracks or pause so you can speak to other people in the pool. Normally achieved via small buttons on the side of the headphones, how intuitive these are will have a big effect on overall usability.

Then there’s style. Requiring all kinds of straps or attaching to your goggles or swim cap, previously most swimming headphones looked horrifically geeky. Now plenty wouldn’t be out of place while sitting on the bus or in the office, something that you might also find yourself doing seeing as many will work on dry land too.