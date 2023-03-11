Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Six Nations game online from anywhere

Italy vs Wales live stream

You can watch Italy vs Wales for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch the rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE Italy vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs Wales match preview

Outsiders are calling it the wooden spoon decider, but the view from within both the Italian and Welsh camps is far more serious. The Azzurri memorably stunned Wales a year ago but still finished the tournament at the bottom of the pile. This time, Italy have one point while Wales have none, and a victory for Kieran Crowley's men would all but confirm a new Six Nations pecking order.

Embarrassing wouldn't even begin to cover it for Warren Gatland. Let's not forget that Italy's place in the Six Nations was being seriously questioned ahead of the tournament. Admittedly, both teams are yet to win a game, but whereas Wales have been largely shambolic, Italy pushed defending champions France and tournament favourites Ireland hard, while sticking to an exciting brand of rugby.

However, they've been dealt a huge blow with news that their star player, Ange Capuozzo, has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury. The impressive Tommaso Allan, who lost his place to fly-half Paolo Garbisi, has been tasked with filling in at full-back.

Gatland, whose search for a coherent formula is beginning to get desperate, has risked the ire of Wales fans by starting with Louis Rees-Zammit on the bench. Rio Dyer is the preferred option at left-wing, while Rhys Webb is set to make his first Six Nations start in six years, coming in for Tomos Williams at fly-half. Alun Wyn Jones and Christ Tshiunza aren't even in the matchday squad.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Italy vs Wales live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Italy vs Wales is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Welsh-language coverage of the game is available from S4C (opens in new tab), which is available to stream for free in Wales via BBC iPlayer. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Italy vs Wales from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs Wales live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Wales from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Italy vs Wales

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Italy vs Wales is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream Italy vs Wales using Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab) - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Italy vs Wales Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an Italy vs Wales Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Italy vs Wales on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't mind the late night, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Italy vs Wales live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Italy vs Wales game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the rather inconvenient time of 3.15am NZDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch Italy vs Wales online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Italy vs Wales: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada