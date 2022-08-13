South Africa vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship 2022 from anywhere, team news

Mission Save Ian Foster isn't off to the ideal start. The All Blacks head coach and, by extension skipper Sam Kane, were granted the two Rugby Championship clashes with South Africa to save their jobs. Suffering their heaviest defeat to the Springboks in nearly a century was not the plan, and both men really are down to their final, final chance today. Read on as our guide explains how to get a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream and watch the 2022 Rugby Championship online from anywhere.

Having pulled up lame in training, Bongi Mbonambi is a late withdrawal from the South African ranks, with hooker Joseph Dweba stepping in. Faf de Klerk, who was knocked unconscious in the opening minute of last week's match, steps aside for Jaden Hendrikse, while Jesse Kriel starts on the right flank in place of Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Beauden Barrett is fit enough for the bench at Ellis Park Stadium, having landed horribly on his neck after a mid-air collision that resulted in a red card and a four-week ban for Arendse. Richie Mo’unga starts in his place, with props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax making their first starts of the year.

26-10 was the final score in Mbombela, and it was a fair reflection of the match. The All Blacks fell behind after a beautifully worked Arendse try inside 10 minutes, and never really threatened to overturn the Springboks' lead.

Caleb Clarke and Shannon Frizell provided a rare moment of quality for the All Blacks, but moments after crossing the whitewash Frizell dropped a pass from Cane that allowed Willie le Roux and Handré Pollard to apply the gloss.

Having now lost five of their past six Tests to tumble down to No.5 in the world rankings - an all-time low for the nation that eats, breathes and sleeps rugby - it's clear that whatever happens today, a reset is needed ahead of the World Cup. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are.

