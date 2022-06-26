New South Wales vs Queensland live stream: how to watch the State of Origin Game 2 online from anywhere

It’s a must-win match for the NSW Blues in State of Origin Game 2 tonight. New South Wales suffered a devastating loss at the hands of a resurgent Queensland side a fortnight ago. Game 2 in the 2022 State of Origin series takes place tonight at 7:50pm AEST in Perth, Australia. Here’s how you can watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream wherever you are in the world.

Following the 16-10 loss in Game 1, NSW coach Brad Fittler has made some big changes to the Blues. Notably, Damien Cook has been moved to the bench, with Api Koroisau of the Penrith Panthers replacing him as starting hooker. Jake Trbojevic will also be joining the starting squad tonight after missing selection for Game 1.

The NSW squad only lost by a converted try in Game 1, but it appears the combination of Billy Slater as Queensland coach, alongside Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston as assistant coaches, has revived the Maroons.

That’s to say nothing of Queensland’s five-eighth Cameron Munster, who’s heroics saw him as a key player in the Maroons’ victory in Game 1. Queensland dominated the ruck with sheer speed and determination in the series opener, and if NSW doesn’t have an answer to this style of play tonight, it’s in for another defeat. Want to see how it unfolds? Here’s how to watch a New South Wales vs Queensland live stream and catch the State of Origin Game 2 no matter where you are.

Watch a NSW vs QLD live stream for FREE

How to watch State of the Origin from anywhere

If you’re an Aussie that wants to catch that free Channel 9 coverage but you’re currently abroad, you’ll discover that the access is geo-blocked. It’s annoying, but not impossible to get past, as you could try using a VPN to set the IP address of your laptop, phone or streaming device back to one in Australia and watch as if you were in the country.

Use a VPN to stream the State of Origin from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the Australia in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to 9Now and start watching the rugby as if you were back at home.

How to watch State of the Origin: live stream in New Zealand

How to watch State of the Origin rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, State of the Origin rugby games are being shown Sky TV. That means that rugby league fans will want to look at Sky Sports (opens in new tab) to watch the games. Sky subscribers get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN (opens in new tab), as detailed below.

Watch the State of Origin series in the rest of the world

If you live outside of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands or anywhere else where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch the State of Origin online with the Watch NRL (opens in new tab) streaming service.

Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199