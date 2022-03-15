How to watch Mr Mayor season 2 online: stream the Ted Danson and Holly Hunter sitcom from anywhere

The inimitable Ted Danson and Holly Hunter have returned for Mr Mayor season 2. The smart City Hall sitcom is back with its talented cast and picks up where the first season left off with the Christmas special which aired at the end of last year. Season 2, Episode 1 hit on March 15 on NBC with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch the the following day on Peacock TV but read on for the full details on how to can watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 online where you are.

Watch Mr Mayor season 2 Premiere: Tuesday, March 15 at 8.30pm ET/PT Cable channel: NBC New episodes: weekly every Tuesday until April 12 Stream live: Sling TV 3-day FREE trial Stream next day: Peacock TV ($4.99) Watch from anywhere: with a 100% risk-free VPN

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, Mr Mayor sees Danson play a retired ad executive who blunders his way into the Mayor’s office in LA and finds, to his surprise, that he has a city to run. Now he has to prove to the world – and rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kayla Kennedy) – that he’s the guy for the job.

Season 1 saw Neil Bremer (Danson) take his first faltering steps as Mayor, with many a run-in with his deputy, politician veteran Arpi (Holly Hunter). They are joined in their efforts to negotiate the city’s politics by a likeable bunch of staffers including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Vella Lovell as chief of staff Mikaela and Bobby Moynihan as communications director Jayden Kwapis.

Expect tensions to develop between between Danson and Hunter's on-screen characters in season 2 which kicks off with an introduction for City Hall's Innovation team and a driving test for Orly. Read on below to find out how to watch Mr. Mayor Season 2 online from where you are.

How to watch Mr Mayor season 2 online FREE in the US

NBC’s Mr Mayor season 2 lands on Tuesday, March 15 at 8.30pm PT/ET on NBC on cable. If you’ve ditched cable and want an OTT option, then Sling TV is ideal. Not only will you be able to get a live NBC stream with the Sing Blue plan, but it provides a 3-day FREE trial to new subscribers. Should you decide to keep your subscription, a monthly membership will cost $35 per month for a varied selection of 42 channels and on-demand content. If you can wait until the next day to watch, then NBC's Peacock streaming service provides even better value. It's just $4.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. Make sure to use a VPN if you're trying to access your US streaming service subscription while abroad.

How to watch Mr Mayor season 2 online outside your country

Backpacking around Europe or on a family vacation outside of the States? Chances are you’ll encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local VOD service. That means you won’t be able to stream any American Song Contest episodes online via Sling or Peacock.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Mr Mayor season 2 online from anywhere

How to watch Mr Mayor season 2 online in Canada

Up North and Canadian viewers can watch Mr Mayor season 2 on CityTV. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream online at CityTV.com. Outside of Canada? You’ll need to download a VPN to connect to your streaming service. This way you can watch Mr Mayor season 2 no matter where you are in the world.

Can you watch Mr Mayor season 2 online in Australia?

Season 1 of Mr Mayor is available to stream on 9Now in Australia for free right now. At the time of writing, there has been no official announcement on season 2 but we would fully expect it to land on Channel 9 in the coming months. Channel 9 is free-to-air but if you're travelling outside of Australia you can use a VPN to stream all of Mr Mayor Season 1 for free.

Can you watch Mr Mayor season 2 online in UK?