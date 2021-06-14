Watching Euro 2020 on FuboTV: see how to catch every game on the service

UEFA Euro 2020 finally kicked off after its long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, June 11. No underway, the tournament consists of 51 matches played between the 24 competing teams over the course of a month - and streaming service FuboTV is showing every single one of them in the US!

Euro 2020 is one of the most hotly anticipated tournaments on the sporting calendar. Soccer fans in the US are asking whether it’s possible to live stream Euro 2020 - so in this article, we look at the details of the Euro 2020 FuboTV option so you can decide whether the service is the best option for you.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an American streaming service that started in 2015. It offers over 160 channels depending on your location and plan, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and a long list of sports channels.

You don’t need to buy a new piece of hardware for FuboTV to work. It can stream to most Smart TVs, computers, tablets, and mobile devices. FuboTV now has around 600,000 paid subscribers and is continuing to grow. It’s popular with cable cutters who are ditching traditional cable services for more convenient, cheaper options.

(Image credit: Sherl / Shutterstock.com)

Euro 2020 on FuboTV

Euro 2020 matches are being broadcast on ABC (five matches), ESPN (40 matches), and ESPN2 (six matches). All of these channels are available on FuboTV. All match telecasts will also include pre-game, half-time, and post-game segments.

There are, it should be noted, a few regions where FuboTV doesn’t stream ABC. This only affects around 3% of US households, and only five Euro 2020 matches are even being shown on ABC. But if this is a concern you should contact FuboTV to check before committing to the service.

How much does FuboTV cost?

FuboTV has a few plans with several optional add-ons.

Our dedicated guide to FuboTV cost and plan prices will guide you fully through your options, but in short the Starter pack costs $64.99/month and includes 110+ channels. This plan includes ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, so it’s all you need to watch every Euro 2020 match. You can even use it to stream to three screens at once in your household, which could be useful if everyone in the family wants to watch different matches.

For slightly more, the Elite plan ($79.99/month) includes an additional 45 entertainment channels and you can play up to 10 streams at a time. Besides these options, there are also add-ons for international channels.

Both the Starter and Elite plans have a one-week free trial.

What devices can I use for Euro 2020 on FuboTV?

One of the great benefits of choosing FuboTV is how versatile the service is. You can watch on your TV if you have a Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, or an Xbox.

FuboTV has apps for both iOS and Android, so you can watch Euro 2020 streams on the go. And if you just want to watch the games on your computer, you can stream them in your browser.

(Image credit: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images))

Other Euro 2020 options for cord cutting soccer fans

As we say, Euro 2020 games are being split between ESPN and ABC. That immediately brings other cord cutting options like FuboTV into play. It's almost double the price of Sling TV, but it carries loads more channels and there's also a 7-day FREE trial you can take advantage of.

The main contender to FuboTV's cord cutting crown for this tournament is Sling TV. Sling carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 - the latter of which is simulcasting all of the ABC-based games. There may not be a Sling TV free trial on at the moment, but it does have a fantastic special offer where you can get a whole month of Sling TV for $10. That means for just ten bucks, you can see every single game of Euro 2020.

YouTube TV is another potential choice. But outside that, neither of AT&T TV or Philo carry ABC or ESPN. So you'll need to stick to one of the above if you don't have cable.

Does fuboTV show Euro 2020 in 4K?

FuboTV offers a few events in 4K, including some sporting events. Unfortunately, Euro 2020 streams will not be available in 4K on FuboTV.

(Image credit: Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Does FuboTV have a DVR feature?

Yes, FuboTV offers cloud DVR, so you can record and save any of the Euro 2020 coverage to watch at your pleasure. The Starter pack includes 250 hours of space, and the Elite pack includes 1,000 hours of space. You can pause and unpause live tele, too.

Watching the Euro 2020 on FuboTV from outside the US

Unfortunately for residents of other countries, FuboTV plans are only available to users with a US-based IP address.

But that also means that if you're a bona fide FuboTV subscriber that just happens to be out of the US this month, you'll also be stopped from watching...unless you use a VPN. This will allow you to mask your true location and watch anything you want, as if you were back in the US.