Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch 3rd ODI cricket online from anywhere

New Zealand will be looking to avert a humiliating whitewash against their neighbourly rivals as they face Australia in the third and final Chappell-Hadlee series one-dayer at Cazalys Stadium today. The Baggy Greens sealed the series with a 113 run victory over the Black Caps on Thursday but there's pride still to play for. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream and catch the 3rd ODI online from anywhere in the world.

Batting first, the Aussies had set a middling target of 196 that many pundits would have expected a previously formidable Kiwi ODI side to clear with ease. However, a dismal batting collapse, which saw Adam Zampa end the day with a five-wicket haul, left the Black Caps reduced to a pitiful 82 all-out.

As well as ceding the series to their old foes, Thursday's result also saw New Zealand drop to second place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings behind England, underlying how this final ODI is unlikely to be treated as a dead rubber by the visitors.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live stream and watch international cricket online from wherever you are.

1st ODI : Tuesday, September 6 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - Australia won by 2 wickets

: Tuesday, September 6 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - Australia won by 2 wickets 2nd ODI: Thursday, September 8 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - Australia won by 113 runs

Thursday, September 8 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - Australia won by 113 runs 3rd ODI: Sunday, September 11 - Cazalys Stadium, Queensland - 2.20pm AEST / 4.20pm NZST / 5.20am BST

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch Australia vs New Zealand on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin on Sunday at 2.20pm AEST. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for a Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab). It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream 3rd ODI in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans in New Zealand can watch Australia vs the Black Caps on Sky Sport, with the 3rd ODI action set to get underway at 4.20pm NZST on Sunday. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Australia vs New Zealand broadcasting options for the UK, South Africa, India, New Zealand and the US, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream ODI cricket in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series. Play in the final ODI gets underway at 5.20am BST, with BT Sport 1's coverage starting at 5.15am. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream 3rd ODI cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Australia vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway on Sunday morning at 6.20am SAST. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: live stream ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Australia vs New Zealand ODI series, with play set to begin at 9.50am IST for the third and final match. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will telecast the 2nd ODI with English commentary. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Australia vs New Zealand live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Can I watch an Australia vs New Zealand live stream in the US?

Dedicated streaming service Willow TV is usually where cricket fans can watch Cricket action in the States, but Willow nor any other broadcaster in the region appears to be showing this ODI series live.

The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.