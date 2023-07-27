This super-useful Apple gadget is an Amazon best-seller, and it's finally on sale

The handy and, for some, must-have Apple AirTag currently sits in the number-one spot for Amazon's best-selling electronics, and the tracking device is finally getting a discount. The retailer has the Apple AirTag 4-pack on sale for $84.99 (was $99.99), which is just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

The Apple AirTag is a super-useful Bluetooth location-tracking device that pairs with your iPhone. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item with Precision Finding technology. The AirTag is water resistant and can also be used to track all sorts of things, like luggage or your kids' backpack, so you always know the location.

While the $15 discount might not seem like much, the Apple AirTag rarely gets a substantial price cut, and today's deal beats the recent Prime Day offer. It's a best-seller on Amazon for a reason, so if you want to snag the highly-coveted device, we highly recommend today's deal.

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $84.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $84.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

More Apple AirTag deals

If you want to shop for more Apple bargains, you can also check out our back-to-school sales roundup and see more of today's best Apple AirTag sales and see today's best Apple promo codes.



You can also look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2023 Labor Day sales event.