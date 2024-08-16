The Ring Video Doorbell has returned to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

If there’s such a thing as early Prime Day deals, can there be post-Prime Day deals? Looks like it with the Ring Video Doorbell now at Amazon for £49.99 (was £99.99), which means it’s back to its lowest-ever price as seen during the retailer's mega-sale from last month.

Unlike Prime Day, though, the 50% discount is available for anyone and not just Prime members, so it’s arguably even better value.

The Ring Video Doorbell offers great peace of mind allowing you to keep an eye on who is calling around, while also being very simple to install and use. We wouldn’t expect to see the Ring Video Doorbell drop this low again until Black Friday so now is a good time to buy.

Today’s best Ring Video Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

A superior form of doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD quality images of who’s ringing the doorbell, notifies you when someone is calling, and allows you to speak with them via the two-way comms system. You can also set up Quick Replies to save effort such as when talking to a courier and simply needing them to use your home’s safe place. It’s powered by a built-in rechargeable battery so it takes hardly any effort to install being entirely wire-free.

The Ring Video Doorbell is highly regarded across the board. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we loved how great its motion tracking was as well as how easy its app is to use. It’s simple to set up too with our guide on how to set up your Ring Video Doorbell getting you all set.

Overall, it’s one of the best video doorbells thanks to its effectiveness. I’ve recently bought one so that I don’t have to worry about being out when someone calls and missing out on an important delivery. It also gives me peace of mind in case anyone unwanted checks out my property.

The only downside is that if you want to record and review certain moments, you’ll need a Ring Protect Plan subscription which costs £25 per year. Other than that, the Ring Video Doorbell is all set out of the box.

This is the best value video doorbell deal at the moment, but there are other Ring Video Doorbell deals happening too. There are plenty of cheap Amazon Echo deals around if you want to add some smart speakers to the mix.