Quick! The Ring Battery Doorbell is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

One of the best ways to secure your home without spending a fortune is installing a video doorbell. Right now, you can buy the Ring Battery Doorbell at Amazon for $54.99 (was $99.99).
Crucially, this is the lowest price the Ring Battery Doorbell has ever been. Even during Black Friday, it wasn’t this cheap, hanging around the $60 mark instead. Simply put, as one of the best Ring Video Doorbell deals I've even seen, the $45 discount is one not to be missed.
If you want a quick and simple way to improve your life, the Ring Battery Doorbell is it -- with some convenient peace of mind at a low price. It means you’ll never miss someone coming to your door and it can provide some enhanced security too. I should know as I rely heavily on mine.
Today’s best Ring Video Doorbell deal
The Ring Battery Doorbell is a great replacement to your existing doorbell and it's now down it's lowest-ever price. It offers head-to-toe video so you can see who’s at your door, while there’s a live view mode for any time you want to double check your surroundings. It has two-way talk so you can speak to anyone through your phone from any location. There are also alerts, notifications, and motion detection. It’s essentially a great safety and convenience tool.
Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around. This particular model is superior to previous Ring doorbells thanks to providing 66% more vertical coverage. It takes moments to install and you can use your Alexa speakers to receive notifications.
In my home, I have an Alexa speaker in my living room, kitchen, and bedroom so I always know when someone is ringing the bell no matter where I am. If I’m out, I receive notifications on my phone so I can speak to someone to tell them where to leave a parcel.
Working partly as a doorbell and partly as an assistant to the best home security cameras, the Ring Battery Doorbell is one of the best smart devices I’ve bought for my home. There’s the option to buy a Ring subscription too but it’s not necessarily essential.
