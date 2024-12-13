The future of home security? Eufy's new smart lock can read you palm

Eufy's new lock is likely to work in the same way as the Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt, shown here

Specs for a Eufy lock with palm recognition have leaked via Reddit

The tech identifies you using the pattern of blood vessels in your hand

The lock is likely to debut at CES 2025 in January

Eufy is preparing to launch its first smart lock with palm recognition, according to newly leaked product specs. Don't want to use a wave of your hand? The upcoming Eufy Security Video Smart Lock S3 Pro will also support keyless entry via voice recognition, mobile app, or a passcode, with a physical key as a backup option for emergencies.

The product specs were shared on the subreddit for Eufy's parent company Anker, and were posted by moderator joshuadwx, who has a strong track record of digging out details of unreleased smart home tech.

It looks like the lock will support the Matter smart home standard, meaning it should be compatible with smart home devices from other brands, and play equally nicely with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit, and Google Home. It will also have built-in Wi-Fi, meaning it doesn't need a separate hub to connect to your home network, and can be powered by either four AA batteries or a rechargeable power pack.

Seriously handy

Most of the best smart locks rely on passcodes and apps, but palm recognition is starting to become more widespread too. At CES 2024, Philips introduced the Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt, which can be released using the unique pattern of veins in your hand. This is almost certainly the same technology that will be used by Eufy's new lock

Philips' smart lock can store up to 50 different palm patterns, and includes a proximity sensor that can unlock the door from the inside as you reach towards the handle.

We don't yet know how many hands Eufy's lock will be able to recognize, but according to the leak, it will also function as a video doorbell with two-way audio and a built-in camera. I'll be interested to see how it compares to the best video doorbells in terms of video quality, battery life, and ease of use. So far it appears that the lock only has one camera, meaning it will be able to show you who's calling, but won't offer a secondary view of packages left on your doorstep.

If these details are correct, the Eufy Security Video Smart Lock S3 Pro will probably be among the new smart home devices debuted at CES 2025 in January. TechRadar will be there on the show floor to bring you all the latest news and product reveals, so stick with us to make sure you don't miss a moment.

