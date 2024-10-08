We've found the best Philips Hue deal this Amazon Prime Day - and it's a brilliant one

If you've been thinking about upgrading your lights to a Philips Hue setup, this is the time to do it. Right now, you can pick up a Philips Hue starter kit for just $89.99 in the October Amazon Prime Day sale. That's a massive saving of $40 off the list price, and the cheapest it's been since Black Friday.

The set includes two A19 screw fitting bulbs, plus the Philips Hue bridge that you need to control them, and connect them to the rest of your smart home devices so you can control them with voice commands, trigger them to switch on when you arrive home, or switch off when you close your bedroom door (to give just a few examples).

• Shop more Prime Day deals

The Philips Hue system has long held the top spot in our guide to the best smart lights, and once you've got this starter kit, you'll be ready to start expanding your setup with lamps, more bulbs (including spotlights), strip lights, and much more. It's great fun, and with this deal, it's super affordable to take the first step.

Today's best Philips Hue deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

This kit includes two Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge you need as the foundation of your smart lighting setup. It's not been this cheap since Black Friday, and is the perfect way to dip your toe into the world of smart lighting.

These are Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, which mean they can't just be set to 16+ million colors, they also offer warm and cool white light options. You can pick something that suits your mood, or the time of day, or use one of the many 'scenes' to create the right atmosphere.

This kit is a great starting point, and if you decide that you want to add smart lighting to your whole house, we're sure to see some great deals on other Hue products when Black Friday rolls around next month. Stick with TechRadar to make sure you don't miss out.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK