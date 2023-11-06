Celebrate Alexa's 9th birthday with these smart home deals and a free gift at Amazon
Smart home party at Amazon
Psst! Did you hear that Alexa is now 9 years old?
That's right; Alexa turns 9 this week - that's almost a decade of getting ensuring that we're staying connected to our smart home devices. And to celebrate, it's giving us a gift. Amazon has rolled out some excellent and money-saving bundles on Echo devices, sort of like an early Black Friday deal to Alexa and Amazon Echo users.
The best smart displays and the best smart speakers are like the bond that connect you to your smart home devices. In a way, they complete your smart home, especially because without them, you're stuck with controlling your devices with your phone instead of your voice.
Naturally, for Alexa's birthday, it makes sense that it's the Alexa speakers and displays from Amazon that are getting discounted. Well, more specifically, a few of them come bundled with a free smart light bulb, the Sengled smart light bulb that retails at $15.91, to add to your growing smart home ecosystem.
These bundles are available now until November 12.
Save up to 64% on smart home bundles
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was
$69.98 now $49.99 at Amazon
The 5th-generation Echo Dot is mighty for such a tiny speaker - not only is it better-sound than its predecessor, but it's also loaded with features like room temperature sensor. With this bundle, you can get both the Dot and the light bulb for just the cost of the speaker.
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was
$149.98 now $59.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), the older generation model of our current pick as the best smart display for most people, is unsurprisingly discounted right now. It's more than half off at only $59.99. But for that same price, you can also grab this smart light bulb for that lamp in your living room or that empty light socket in your home.
Echo (4th gen): was
$119.98 now $99.99 at Amazon
There's a reason why the Echo (4th gen) sits in the top spot of our best smart speakers list. It's got powerful audio, great performance, and an affordable price tag to boot. Right now, for that same price, you're getting this smart light bulb thrown in, a $15.91 value.
Echo Pop: was
$59.98 now $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest and most compact speaker yet, the Echo Pop, is a fun yet useful addition to your smart home. While it's not currently discounted, Amazon is giving away this free smart light bulb for every purchase - just the perfect gift for your kids wanting a speaker in their bedroom or for that child that's off to college.
Echo Studio: was
$219.98 now $199.99 at Amazon
If you want mind-blowing, entertainment system-worthy sound, the Echo Studio is the best smart speaker to invest in. It's not currently discounted, but as a birthday treat, Amazon is giving away a free smart light bulb for every purchase.
That's not all. Just in time for Christmas, every purchase of a pre-lit holiday tree from this list comes with a free Amazon Echo Pop and a smart plug. If it's time to replace your old Christmas tree anyway, you better grab this deal too.
Michelle Rae Uy is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor here at TechRadar. She's a Los Angeles-based tech, travel and lifestyle writer covering a wide range of topics, from computing to the latest in green commutes to the best hiking trails. She's an ambivert who enjoys communing with nature and traveling for months at a time just as much as watching movies and playing sim games at home. That also means that she has a lot more avenues to explore in terms of understanding how tech can improve the different aspects of our lives.
