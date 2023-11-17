Get an Alexa speaker for free in this Black Friday deal - and start your smart home journey

If you're like me and have been meaning to 'smarten up' your home for months now

but don't know where to start, Black Friday Deals have you covered in terms of great discounts and useful product bundles.

If you're in the US, you can find a starter bundle on sale right now that includes the Ring Video Doorbell and the Echo Show 5, which is on offer for $64.99 down from $189.99. That is knocking off a significant chunk of money, saving you $124.99. You basically get the Echo Show 5 for nothing with this bundle as it originally retails on its own for $84.99.

In the UK, Amazon is offering a similar bundle of the Ring Video Doorbell and the Amazon Echo Pop at a bargain, down from £144.98 to £49.99, knocking an impressive 65% off the original bundle price. Again, since the Ring Doorbell normally costs £99.99 on its own, and the Echo Pop also retails for £44.99, you're basically getting the Ring Doorbell for free!

If these bundles are not enough and you're looking to add more to your smart home collection, we have dedicated pages for Black Friday Ring camera deals and Black Friday Ring doorbell deals.

Today's best Black Friday Ring Indoor Cam and Amazon Echo Show 5 deal - US

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundle: was $189.99 now $64.99 on Amazon

Right now you can get this Ring doorbell (which we gave four stars in our review commending its clear audio and video) and get an Amazon Echo smart display. We gave it a three-and-a-half-star review because of the added functionality that comes with a screen but its audio lacks bass and the video is pretty low resolution. That said at this price it's definitely one to think about picking up.

Today's best Black Friday Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo Pop deal - UK

Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo Pop bundle: was £ 144.99 now £49.99 on Amazon

If you want to get your smart home off the ground, the Echo Pop is a great choice to pair with the Ring Doorbell.We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free. Combined with the smart doorbell, which was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review you get advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. All for a great price.

Bundles like these are the perfect way to get started with your Smart Home journey without having to think too much about which product goes with another, or how to pair everything up. As Amazon owns the Ring brand, most if not all of the Alexa devices will offer great connectivity options for your indoor or outdoor camera.



Not only will you get your smart basics together in one package, but, as the Black Friday deal is so steep you're basically getting the Amazon devices for free.

Thanks to the combination of the Alexa device and the Ring Doorbell, you'll be able to receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell, enjoy the easy set up through the Ring app and included mounting tools, and set up a two-way talk system that makes in-home monitoring super convenient.

