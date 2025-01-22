I tried Dreame's new AirStyle Pro and was blown away by how quickly this Dyson Airwrap alternative gave me curls

It was near impossible to ignore Dreame at CES 2025, not least because its new lineup of hair care gadgets looked so stylish leaning against the accompanying brown leather carrying bags. Even more excitingly, Dreame’s new line-up featured the upgraded model of its Airstyle multi-styler that's set to rival the best Dyson Airwrap dupes.

The appliance maker's news about the Airstyle Pro was somewhat overshadowed, though. After all, this hair styling gadget doesn't have mechanical legs like Dreame's newest robovac that can climb stairs (although, adding a mechanical arm to the Airstyle that can also braid your hair like those quirky hair tools from the 90s would be a fun throwback feature).

That's not to say it isn't an iterative upgrade on the baseline Airstyler product, though, which launched in a number of APAC regions last year but didn't make it over to the US or UK. That's set to change with the Airstyle Pro series, as Dreame says it will debut its multi-styler in the US in a few months time.

Not familiar with all-in-one hair stylising gadgets like the infamous Dyson Airwrap? The multi-styler and hair dryer multi-tool set a new standard for the appliance when it launched in 2018, paving the way for a slew of copy cats that were welcome rivals for consumers that wanted a cheaper alternative. After all, Dyson's Airwrap is rather costly, retailing for around $549.99 / £449.99 / AU$799.99 since launch and only seeing discounts a few times a year.

The new Dreame Airstyle Pro I got to see, by comparison, is more affordable (though still costly) at $399 / £320 / AU$630. Although when you weigh up its benefits, including it being great for less damaged hair, thanks to the fact that it uses air rather heat to style, it’s a small price to pay.

What's new with the Airstyle Pro?

Each attachment for the Airstyle Pro is for a different hair style finish, whether that's curling, smoothing or adding volume. (Image credit: Future)

There look to be two main improvements that Dreame has made to the Airstyle Pro versus the original device released last year, the biggest being the additional two attachments, upgrading it from a five-in-one hair drying and styling tool to a to seven-in-one. Alongside the usual accessories for different styling finishes, including the auto wrap barrel for small-sized curls, round volumizing brush for large-sized curls and blowouts, smoothing brush for taming frizz, fast dryer for blowdrying and flyway attachment for evening out your hair, there’s now two more sized brushes for even more variety.

I didn’t try out these two new styling tools during my visit to Dreame’s booth at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, but I did get to test out the auto wrap barrel. For context, I’m not someone who styles my hair very often, but I was massively surprised at how intuitive and easy this tool was to use. The Airstyle Pro uses the same technology as the Airwrap, which leverages the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Coanda effect to channel a powerful jet of air along an adjacent surface when under the right speed and pressure.

What that translated into was me simply holding the device up to a piece of my type 1 (i.e. straight) hair that I had separated and then instantly letting going of it as my hair wrapped around the Airstyle Pro's auto wrap barrel. After only holding it for about 10 seconds, I pulled my hair away to find a new curl in its place. The whole experience was near-instant and felt effortless; I didn’t have to readjust the hair strip or try holding the tool in a certain way to get fantastic results.

Here I am testing out the AirStyle Pro at CES 2025. (Image credit: Future)

The last new upgrade that Dreame has made to the Airstyle Pro is one you can’t miss – it’s what gives it that ‘Pro’ look and feel that somewhat justifies a higher price tag for those that like premium looking gadgets. The stylish new ‘leather-coated’ finish is extremely eye-catching and has been added to the handle as well as the matching carry case.

I'd even go as far to say that I like the textured finish more than the chrome handle that the Airwrap has, because it looks like it will offer more grip and comfort, which is crucial when trying to tame your hair or switch between attachments for different finishes.

If the Airstyle Pro has caught your eye as much as it has mine that we don’t have too much longer to wait, with Dreame promising it be released in May. While we haven't yet fully tested out all of its new features, the Dreame Airstyle Pro does tick a lot of boxes when compared to the best hair styler tools, so make sure to check back to see how it fares once we've had a chance to put it through its paces.