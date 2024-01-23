Under Armour Flow Dynamic review: Built for cross-training comfort

Cross-training shoes need to have stability and flexibility for plyometric movements – and UA’s Flow Dynamic performed well in both, allowing me to flow through intense movements, due to their flow technology and IntelliKnit uppers. However, I found they lacked some firm ground content for heavier weights and energy return for longer running sessions.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

UA Flow Dynamic: One minute review

If, like me, you love mixing up your workouts – from interval running to strength workouts, then you’ll need some of the best gym shoes to keep up with you. UA’s Flow Dynamic trainers are lightweight and comfortable enough for a quick HIIT session, thanks to super foam soles and IntelliKnit uppers, but they also have the stability needed for strength sessions.

The Flow Dynamic trainers boast an innovative design that sets them apart from other cross-training shoes; stylish and functional, they have a sock-like design, a lateral TPU wrap and engaging colors.

The use of synthetic overlays and a breathable mesh upper means you’ll also get durability and breathability from the trainer, an important factor for any intense cross-training routine. Other highlights include the internal shank, which gave me extra stability during jumps and lunges.

When it comes to running long distances, I found they didn’t have enough energy return, while when lifting heavy weights, the trainers 8mm heel-to-toe-drop let me down, as while they gave me flexibility when I was moving fast, the foam isn’t sturdy enough when handling bigger weights.



UA Flow Dynamic: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component UA Flow Dynamic Weight 212g Upper Intelliknit Midsole One-piece Flow Outsole Foam Heel-to-toe drop 8mm

UA Flow Dynamic: Price and availability

(Image credit: Sarah Finley)

$130 in the US

£115 in the UK

AU$140 in Australia

The trainers are priced at $130 in the US, £115 in the UK and AU$140. This is around the standard market price for a premium workout shoe, although they don’t represent outstanding value other than perhaps the Australian price. Thrifty gym-goers can try older models such as the Under Armour Tribase Reign 4, which can now be picked up very cheaply and will certainly do the job well, unless you’re looking for extreme performance.

Value score: 3.5 / 5

UA Flow Dynamic: Design

Upper is lightweight and breathable

Cushioning outsole foam

Snug sock-like fit

I love the striking design of the trainers: my samples were white with accents of orange and blue, which wrap around the base of the foot, giving them some edge. The trainer also comes in other color designs including pink, black and white. I personally felt the sleek design and bold color options make these sneakers not only a top choice for the gym but also a nice addition to my wardrobe, and I regularly paired them with jeans and other casual outfits.

The uppers of the Flow Dynamic trainers are made with Under Armour's IntelliKnit, a stretchy, lightweight mesh material which supports my foot but allows them to breathe as I start to sweat. While the lateral TPU wrap up gives the shoe a snug, sock-like fit: they are easier to slip on than other trainers, while the padded heel support, with a collar, is also sturdy and doesn’t rub as I make my way through multiple workouts.

The 8mm heel-to-toe drop midsole is made from the brand's one-piece flow technology - giving them a cushioning, responsive and comfortable ride. The Flow Dynamic trainer also has the same rubberless sole as two of the brand's running shoes, Velociti and SlipSpeed, meaning they are super-light to wear but also supportive throughout the footbed.

Design score: 4.5 / 5

UA Flow Dynamic: Performance

(Image credit: Sarah Finley)

Versatile in gym workouts

Stability for HIIT workouts

Lacks energy return for running

I’m a big gym-goer, regularly attending HIIT and strength classes, so I was keen to out these trainers to the test, which I did rigorously over a couple of months. The trainer's responsive Flow technology, a super foam, is firmer than other foams so took a while for me to ‘break in’, but once I had they provided a great bounce. This makes them perfect for activities that involve jumping or quick lateral movements like squat jumps or skaters. At the same time the outsole, thanks to its multidirectional patterns, gave them a good grip – I find myself slipping on some gym floors, especially when pushing heavy weights, but they performed well on various surfaces, from rubber tile floors to outdoor tracks.

The trainers also boast an internal shank, there to give you more support. I found I had supportive landings when I was performing more explosive movements such as skipping or box jumps. I also really appreciated the lightweight construction as it made me feel less weighed down during high-intensity workouts. The sock-like fit also helped to keep my feet stable, ensuring they had minimal movement as I made my way through different workouts. These shoes do come up big though, and I would advise going down half a size so make sure you have a snug fit.

Lacing up the shoes for a series of short runs I loved how light they were, but I found the super foam a little too stiff for a comfortable run. Unlike some of their running specific trainers, there wasn’t enough energy return, the process of using the compressing and decompressing foam on your feet to save you energy and propel you forwards during your run. The trainers weren’t the best choice for very heavy weightlifting either, as I prefer a flatter sole and more stability for exercises such as squats and deadlifts.

However, the shoe is built to withstand the wear and tear of intense cross-training and HIIT sessions full of plyometric movements – the shoes’ support and comfort, particularly in the midsole and heel areas, is a key reason why I keep slipping them on for gym sessions even after I’ve finished testing. I’m sure this is one of the main reasons why I’ve avoided injuries over the last couple of months: these shoes are seriously well-constructed.

Performance score: 4 / 5

UA Flow Dynamic: Scorecard

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Comment Score Value A pretty average price for a premium training shoe, without being outstanding value. 3.5/5 Design Comfortable and attractive, with up-to-date materials and sturdy construction. 4.5/5 Performance Great for cross-trianing and HIIT, less so for long runs and squat rack work. 4 / 5

UA Flow Dynamic: Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You’re looking for comfort The Flow technology cushioning in the sole provides a comfortable and responsive fit.

You want breathability The mesh upper provides good ventilation, ensuring your feet stay cool during workouts.

Suitable for a wide range of exercises Including cross-training, HIIT, short running sessions and some strength-based exercise.

Don't buy it if...

You need running-specific trainers Although great for gym work and short runs, the energy return wasn’t great for longer runs.

You are a weightlifter The cushioned sole unit may not be the best choice for heavy lifting.

UA Flow Dynamic: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Component UA Flow Dynamic UA Tribase Reign 4 Reebok Nano X3 Weight 212g 311g 340g Upper Intelliknit Breathable mesh Mesh (FlexWeave Knit) Midsole One-piece Flow Micro G foam cushioning Lift and Run (L.A.R.) Chassis System Outsole Foam Full rubber with side wraps All-surface rubber Heel-to-toe drop 8mm 2mm 7mm

UA Tribase Reign 4 The best value gym shoes for most people. Read our full review