The Apple Watch Series 9 is back to its lowest-ever price for Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are underway and that means a one-day-only special on a much-loved smartwatch. You can currently buy the Apple Watch Series 9 at Best Buy for $299 (was $399). The $100 saving brings it down to its lowest-ever price again –something that we don’t see very often. It’s only this price for today though so there’s not long left.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest model from Apple so saving so much makes it a fairly unmissable Apple Watch deal. If you own an iPhone and want a smartwatch, this is the one to pick up. Usually, the lowest we see it drop to is around the $329 mark so being able to save extra is highly appealing.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 9 deal

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a genuinely useful smartwatch. It tracks all of your movements while providing useful stats on your workouts, runs, and other forms of exercise. Its battery life is only 18 hours or so, but for daily use, it’s very simple to use and means less need to grab your iPhone so often.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best Apple Watch for those seeking the quintessential all-rounder. As our Apple Watch Series 9 review explains, it’s “largely more of the same again but with a twist”.

It has a speedy S9 chip which makes it easy to move between apps, while it now has Double Tap which is a genuinely useful gesture system for getting things done more efficiently. Sensors track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and even if you have a fall or crash.

It also has a bright always-on Retina screen which means it’s clear to see what you’re doing which is particularly useful when running and simply wanting to glance at your wrist. Battery life of 18 hours continues to frustrate a little when many of the other best smartwatches provide longer, but it’s a small concession to make on an otherwise exceptional device which pairs beautifully with your iPhone.

There are some great smartwatch deals around this Memorial Day if you need something a little harder than the Apple Watch Series 9.

For instance, runners may wish to check out the Garmin deals going on with the range offering superior battery life but less style than the Apple Watch. These are just some of the best Memorial Day sales going on at the moment.