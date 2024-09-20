The Apple Watch 10 is available to buy today and it's already on sale at Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 is officially available to order today and Amazon already has a rare discount on the feature-packed smartwatch. The retailer has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for $389.99 (originally $399.99), which is the best and only deal we've spotted.

The Apple Watch 10 was unveiled at last week's September Apple event and is the successor to the beloved and best-selling Apple Watch 9. The Series 10 features the largest and most advanced display on an Apple Watch, making it easier to read apps and texts.

It's also the thinnest and lightest mainline Apple Watch yet, with a wide-angle OLED display that's 40% brighter than its predecessor. Other features include Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, water temperature sensor, and faster charging.



While Amazon's discount might be small (only $10), it's extremely rare for Apple Watch 10 deals or even a price cut on a brand-new Apple device. Amazon currently has all sizes and colors in stock, and fast, free shipping is available for Prime members.

Today's best Apple Watch 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

