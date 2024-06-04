Still have a Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch? Samsung is signaling the end of support

Samsung seemingly has plans to formally end support for its old smartwatches running on the Tizen operating system. This news comes from a recent notification that was shared on the Galaxy Watch subreddit.

According to the post, the Tizen sunsetting will affect all Galaxy Watch models that launched before the Galaxy Watch 4. This includes, but is not limited to, the original Galaxy Watch, the Watch Active Duo, and the old Gear series. It's only affecting these older models as the Galaxy Watch 4 was the first time Samsung adopted Google's WatchOS as the main platform.

The shutoff won't happen all at once, though. It’ll occur in waves beginning this year. On September 30, 2024, the “Galaxy Store will stop selling paid Tizen Watch content," like applications and watch faces. Then, on May 31, 2025, the company will no longer allow “new downloads of free content” to their device. In June 2025, third-party services for Tizen hardware will end “everywhere except [from the] Galaxy Store”. You’ll still be able to install software from Samsung’s platform, but only for a few months. Because on September 30, 2025, downloads for purchased items will cease as the tech giant officially ends Tizen Watch support.

Don’t worry about missing out on any new apps, as the company has stopped doing that. On the Samsung Developer website, a notice states that developer teams can no longer “register new or updated Tizen-based watch apps.” Instead, they are directing these groups to the Galaxy Watch Studio Converter and Watch Face Studio software to help with the transition.

Limited functionality

Of course, you will be able to use your Tizen wearable after September 30, 2025. It’s not like Samsung is flipping a switch and bricking your device next year, but it does mean you won’t be able to enjoy a fully functioning smartwatch. Affected models, like the Watch Active 2, will exist under heavy restrictions. This also means security updates are going to end, leaving users vulnerable to malware.

It seems Samsung is trying to push people to upgrade by purchasing a newer WearOS model. After all, we are on the cusp of the Galaxy Watch 7 coming out very soon – probably in August if history is any indication. But contemporary Galaxy Watches can be expensive – The Watch 6 typically retails for $380 on Amazon, although there is a sale at the moment.

What's interesting is that Samsung is currently running a special trade-in promotion for old Tizen models. At the time of this writing, you can trade in an original Galaxy Watch and get up to $100 in credit for a Watch 6. However, as 9To5Google points out, that’s assuming the wearable is in good condition. The more banged up it is, the less you’ll receive in return.

If you're looking for other options, check out TechRadar's round-up of the best smartwatches for 2024.