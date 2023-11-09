I've just spotted the all-new Apple Watch 9 down to a record-low price for Black Friday

The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and I've just spotted the smartwatch on sale for a record-low price at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The retailer has the Series 9 smartwatch down to $349 (from $399) right now, which is a $50 discount and the best price you can find. That makes it one of today's best Black Friday deals, particularly if you're looking for deals on Apple products.



The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the all-new S9 SiP chip, which delivers increased performance and a long-lasting 18 hours of battery life. Apple's new chip also brings new capabilities to the Apple Watch, such as the double-tap gesture, which allows you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a brighter display and watchOS 10 with redesigned apps. Plus, for the first time ever, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



Record-low price: The Apple Watch 9 was just released in October, and Amazon just dropped the smartwatch down to $349 - the lowest-ever price. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. This is the best Black Friday deal I've seen on the Apple Watch 9, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

