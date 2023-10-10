This 5-star, luxury Tempur mattress topper just got a huge price-cut for Prime Day

If you've had your eye on a Tempur mattress but can't quite justify the frankly eye-watering prices, I have good news for you: right now there's up to 42% off in the Prime Day sales. You do need to be a Prime subscriber to claim, but you can sign up for the free trial and cancel if it doesn't suit you.

In our Tempur-Adapt topper review we awarded it a full five stars, with our tester saying it "makes you feel like you’re sleeping at a 5 star resort hotel". We consider it one of the very best mattress toppers around. It uses the same high-end foams found in Tempur's mattresses (widely considered to be some of the best luxury options around), and adds three inches of sink-in, body contouring softness that's especially comfortable for side sleepers. The removable cover makes cleaning easy, and this version has extra cooling features that should help ensure a refreshing night's sleep, too.

A great topper can completely alter the feel of your bed, and are an excellent, budget-friendly option if you don't quite have the right mattress for your sleep style or body type. Most of the TechRadar best mattress picks have a topper version that captures some of the same feel as the full thing, for a much lower price. Here's a closer look at the deal, plus some alternatives if it doesn't look quite right for you...

Tempur-Adapt Topper + cooling Queen size: was $499 now $293 at Amazon Overview: The Tempur-Adapt topper uses the same premium foams you'll find in this luxury brand's mattresses. It's three inches deep, with a removable and washable cover that has special features designed to keep you cool and ensure you wake up refreshed. It's ideal if you want to soften up a too-firm mattress, add a memory foam hug to an innerspring model, or generally give your sleep setup a more luxurious feel. Price history: The current deal is far better than what you'd get if you went direct to Tempur – there, there's 20% off with free sleep accessories (although there are a couple of sizes not discounted at Amazon, in which case you should head to Tempur). It's not quite the cheapest we've seen it at Amazon – during the Prime Day event in the summer a queen size cost $279, whereas today it's $293 – but it's still far cheaper than it usually is, and a major discount on MSRP.

Although the Tempur-Adapt topper has a major discount, it's still a premium-priced topper. If it's still too expensive, here are a couple of other excellent toppers that have been discounted in the Prime Day sales:

Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress topper: was $109.99 , now from $88.81 at Amazon

This is a topper in two parts: a squashy slab of memory foam for comfortable contouring, and a quilted cover with an elasticated skirt that keeps everything in place, as well as acting like a mattress protector (it's even machine-washable). In our Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress topper review, we judged this topper to be great value, but it's even cheaper in the Prime Day sales, with 19% off all sizes.