This 5-star, luxury Tempur mattress topper just got a huge price-cut for Prime Day
A far more affordable way to add some Tempur plushness to your mattress
If you've had your eye on a Tempur mattress but can't quite justify the frankly eye-watering prices, I have good news for you: right now there's up to 42% off in the Prime Day sales. You do need to be a Prime subscriber to claim, but you can sign up for the free trial and cancel if it doesn't suit you.
In our Tempur-Adapt topper review we awarded it a full five stars, with our tester saying it "makes you feel like you’re sleeping at a 5 star resort hotel". We consider it one of the very best mattress toppers around. It uses the same high-end foams found in Tempur's mattresses (widely considered to be some of the best luxury options around), and adds three inches of sink-in, body contouring softness that's especially comfortable for side sleepers. The removable cover makes cleaning easy, and this version has extra cooling features that should help ensure a refreshing night's sleep, too.
A great topper can completely alter the feel of your bed, and are an excellent, budget-friendly option if you don't quite have the right mattress for your sleep style or body type. Most of the TechRadar best mattress picks have a topper version that captures some of the same feel as the full thing, for a much lower price. Here's a closer look at the deal, plus some alternatives if it doesn't look quite right for you...
Tempur-Adapt Topper + cooling
Queen size: was
$499 now $293 at Amazon
Overview: The Tempur-Adapt topper uses the same premium foams you'll find in this luxury brand's mattresses. It's three inches deep, with a removable and washable cover that has special features designed to keep you cool and ensure you wake up refreshed. It's ideal if you want to soften up a too-firm mattress, add a memory foam hug to an innerspring model, or generally give your sleep setup a more luxurious feel.
Price history: The current deal is far better than what you'd get if you went direct to Tempur – there, there's 20% off with free sleep accessories (although there are a couple of sizes not discounted at Amazon, in which case you should head to Tempur). It's not quite the cheapest we've seen it at Amazon – during the Prime Day event in the summer a queen size cost $279, whereas today it's $293 – but it's still far cheaper than it usually is, and a major discount on MSRP.
Although the Tempur-Adapt topper has a major discount, it's still a premium-priced topper. If it's still too expensive, here are a couple of other excellent toppers that have been discounted in the Prime Day sales:
Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress topper: was
$109.99, now from $88.81 at Amazon
This is a topper in two parts: a squashy slab of memory foam for comfortable contouring, and a quilted cover with an elasticated skirt that keeps everything in place, as well as acting like a mattress protector (it's even machine-washable). In our Sleep Innovations dual-layer mattress topper review, we judged this topper to be great value, but it's even cheaper in the Prime Day sales, with 19% off all sizes.
Casper Comfy mattress topper: was
$199 now from $139.30 at Amazon
The Casper Comfy Mattress Topper has a dual-layer foam design with a removable knit cover. It's a great choice if your bed is too firm, as it'll add a cloud-like feel, and cradle your joints. There's 30% off all sizes in the Prime Day sales, which is a great price for this topper.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Sleep expert and and Certified Sleep Science Coach Ruth is your go-to person for all things snooze-related on TechRadar, from advice on what mattress will suit you best, to tips on how to improve your sleep habits. She has tested more mattresses than her small flat can handle and will talk at length about them to anyone who shows even a passing interest, and has had to implement a one-in-one-out pillow policy for fear of getting smothered by them in the night. As well as following all the industry trends and advancements in the mattress and bedding world, she regularly speaks to other sleep experts to delve into the science behind a great night's sleep, and offer you advice to help you get there. Prior to joining the Tom's Guide team, she was T3's Wellness Editor.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Matt Evans