John Lewis Boxing Day mattress sales: own brand, Tempur, Silentnight, Emma and more

If you're hoping to snag a mattress bargain in the Boxing Day sales, but don't know where to start, we're here to help. John Lewis carries a wide range of mattress brands, and is a great browse to look if you're hoping to upgrade your sleep setup. You'll find a number of our best mattress picks in there, including popular modern brands like Emma and Simba, luxury brands like Tempur, and well established names like Sealy and Silentnight. There's also a wide own-brand range that's worth checking out.

Read on for a closer look at the John Lewis Boxing Day mattress deals, what to expect from each brand, and whether that's the best place to buy, or if you should look elsewhere. And if you're just bargain-hunting, head to our general TechRadar Boxing day sales roundup.

Emma mattress at John Lewis

Emma makes what we consider to be the best memory foam mattress. You can read more in our Emma Original mattress review, but the short version is that this mattress has a medium firmness and gently cradling memory foam layers, which create an ultra-soothing sleep surface that's especially comfortable for side sleepers. At time of writing, this is the only model available via John Lewis.

If you go direct to the company's website, you'll find a permanent Emma mattress sale, and it's rare you'll see cheaper prices at a third party retailer like John Lewis. It's certainly worth shopping around for the cheapest prices in the Boxing Day and January sales before placing your order. If prices are the same, we'd recommend buying direct from Emma to make aftercare easier, and because things like the sleep trial and warranty are often better or at least clearer to understand.

John Lewis own brand mattresses

John Lewis has a fairly wide range of own-brand beds. It includes a couple of different product ranges:

Anyday is John Lewis' budget-friendly product line. It extends across a wide range of homewares and even clothing, but in the mattress space it means simple but effective memory foam and pocket sprung mattresses. They're more affordable than the regular John Lewis line, but less luxurious. Because they're low-priced in the first place, we wouldn't necessarily expect any Boxing Day / January sales deals, but you never know.

The regular John Lewis brand mattresses tend to be pricier and more traditional. There are no memory foam models here. Instead, tufted mattresses with pocket springs and contain premium cushioning materials such as wool and hemp.

Tempur mattress at John Lewis

Tempur is well known for making seriously luxurious (and expensive) memory foam mattresses. Well, the brand says it's not memory foam but 'Tempur material', but it certainly feels like memory foam to us – it has that gooey, sink-in, slow-moving, joint cradling feel that some find ultra-soothing. We have a Tempur mattress review in the works (and our tester is extremely enthusiastic about it).

The John Lewis range is fairly comprehensive, with customer reviews and the ability to compare different models. Tempur sales aren't super common, and are definitely worth taking advantage of when they do crop up.

Simba mattress at John Lewis

Simba makes some of the very best hybrid mattresses in the UK. At time of writing, the only one available via John Lewis is the original model – which we rated very highly in our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review.

If you head to the brand's own website, you'll find a wider range of mattresses, including more advanced hybrids (check our Simba Hybrid Pro review) and more basic, cheaper all-foam models (read our Simbatex mattress review). There's pretty much always a Simba mattress sale on, too, so there's a high chance the model you want will be discounted.

Typically, third party retailers like John Lewis price-match Simba's own deals, but it's worth shopping around before you buy. If the price is the same, we recommend going direct to the brand, as things like the trial period are typically more straightforward that way.

Silentnight mattresses at John Lewis

Silentnight is perhaps one of the best-known and well-established mattress brands in the UK. It's been around longer than trendy newer names like Emma and Simba. It makes a wide range of different beds, but the John Lewis selection focuses on traditional tufted models with coils. Some are better reviewed than others, so do check out the customer comments when deciding which model to go for (we haven't personally reviewed any of these mattresses yet).

Sealy mattresses at John Lewis

Sealy is a respected traditional bed brand that specialises in orthopedic or posture-focused mattresses. If you have a bad back, this is one that's well worth checking out. Most models are available in a couple of sleep feels, so you can choose if you prefer softer or firmer (side sleepers generally get on with a slightly softer mattress, while back or stomach sleepers, and those with back pain, might get on better with a firmer feel).

There's a bit of a range of prices, but generally these are on the pricier side. They look to be well-made and high quality, and the review scores suggest they're delivering on the comfort and support front, too. However, a discount would be welcome, to make these a little more affordable.