Two of our favorite mattresses are at their lowest prices in the 4th of July sales

Shopping for a new bed in the 4th of July mattress sales? You might have heard that while it's a good time for discounts, it's not really an opportunity to grab the lowest prices of the year. Well, we have news for you.

Right now in the 4th of July sales you can get two of the best mattresses on the market at all-time low prices. First up is the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, which delivers impressive cooling at a surprisingly low price, and which you'll find in our best memory foam mattress and best cooling mattress guides. It's currently in the Cocoon by Sealy 4th of July sale with 35% off, plus a free set of pillows and sheets worth up to $199 included.

That's a fairly standard Cocoon by Sealy deal right now, but it gets even better: if you use the offer code EXTRA25 at the checkout, you'll get an additional $25 knocked off your bill. That brings the price of a queen size down to just $674, which is an absolute all-time low that you don't want to miss.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam mattress: was $619 now from $374 + free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy

Affordable cooling - We're all used to seeing prices creep up at the moment, but impressively his 10-inch medium-firm memory foam mattress is actually cheaper now than it was in last year's 4th of July mattress sales, and indeed at any other time, when you use the offer code EXTRA25. Its cover is made from phase-change material to regulate your temperature as you sleep, making it an excellent budget option for hot sleepers. With the offer code you can get a queen size for just $674, and you get a bundle of free pillows and sheets worth $179 included.

Not grabbed by that? The how about the lowest ever price on the best mattress for side sleepers? That, in case you're wondering, is the Helix Midnight mattress, which we also rank as one of the best hybrid mattresses right now.

In the Helix 4th of July sale there's 25% off the Midnight, with two free pillows included. Again that's fairly standard stuff; however, there's been a small MSRP adjustment on the queen size recently, bringing the sale price down to just $999. That's less than it was on sale for on Memorial Day, and in fact that's the lowest price we've ever seen it at. If you want a cushioning mattress with plenty of support and pressure relief, you'll want to grab it at this price.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936.30 now from $702.20 plus 2 free pillows at Helix Sleep

Save 25% - The Helix 4th of July mattress sale takes 25% off everything, and thanks to MSRP adjustments the price of the Midnight is down to $999 for a queen; that's the cheapest we've ever seen it. You'll also get two free Dream pillows with your purchase. This is an excellent deal for one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. You'll have 100 nights to test it out and be backed by a 10-year warranty if you elect to keep it.

Today's a great day for taking advantage of mattress sales; the next big sales event won't be until Labor Day in September, so if you need a new bed sooner rather than later, it's a good idea to try and find a bargain today. And if you're after more than a mattress, our general guide to the 4th of July sales has everything you're likely to want, from TVs and phones to vacuum cleaners and air fryers.