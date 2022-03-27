These three great movies are leaving HBO Max very soon, make sure you catch them

HBO Max's collection of movies and shows continues to get bigger every month, but not everything on the platform sticks around indefinitely for you to enjoy.

While HBO Max's parent company Warner Media has a huge array of movies that it owns outright, the streamer's selection fluctuates, with films and series coming and going all the time, particularly movies it licenses from other studios.

We keep track of all the movies leaving HBO Max here, but, right here and now, we want to make sure you don't miss out on watching three great movies before they depart the platform.

Here you go…

Moonrise Kingdom

(Image credit: Indian Paintbrush)

Moonrise Kingdom isn't one of Wes Anderson's most-talked-about movies, with attention taken, not unreasonably, by the likes of The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore and The Grand Budapest Hotel, but it is one of his best.

Released in 2012, it is a tender, witty and stylish coming of age drama, with all of Anderson's tasteful panache.

We follow Sam Shakusky, an orphan boy who decides to escape from a scouting camp on the fictional island of New Penzance and sets out to try and find his pen pal, who he hopes to woo romantically.

After leaving, Master Ward, the overzealous scout leader instructs Shakusky's fellow scouts to use their skills to set up a search party and track him down.

Led by newcomers Kara Howard and Jared Gilman, who play Bishop and Shakusky, the film also has a killer supporting cast of Anderson's favorites, including Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman, with Bruce Willis on top form as Master Ward.

Well worth watching for Anderson devotees and non-devotees alike.

When is it leaving?

March 31

The King of Staten Island

(Image credit: Apatow Productions)

Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow unite for this movie, which has the initial look of a gag-filled, knockabout comedy, but is actually something with a great many layers to it.

It follows Davidson's Scott Carlin, a 24-year-old high school dropout, who is living with his mother just outside New York and not doing very much at all. His life is about to be hurled up in the air, however, when his mother, who has had no love life at all since the death of his father, begins dating a new man.

The movie is based on the Saturday Night Live regular and tabloid fixture's own teenage years. His father, a firefighter, died in service during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the same narrative is explored here.

The part isn't much of a reach for Davidson, but he commands the movie very well and he's aided and abetted by an impeccably chosen supporting cast, including particularly good turns from Marisa Tomei as his long-suffering mother Margie and stand-up comedian Bill Burr, who plays Ray Bishop, the new man in Scott and his mother's life.

Tender and very funny, this slipped out onto streaming services in the early months of the pandemic, but deserved more attention than it got and is well worth your time.

When is it leaving?

March 31

Tully

(Image credit: Bron Studios)

Screenwriter Diablo Cody bagged an Oscar for her debut movie, Juno, which beautifully and hilariously explored the consequences of an unexpected teenage pregnancy. More than a decade later, Tully, which sees her reconnect with Jason Reitman, with whom she made Juno, explores another side of parenthood. The exhausting, seemingly never-ending side of it.

Charlize Theron stars as Marlo, a mother of three, including a very recent newborn. Struggling with the burden of two demanding older children and the baby, Marlo's wealthy brother Craig gives her a night nanny as a gift.

Initially resistant to the idea, Marlo eventually accepts and Mackenzie Davis' Tully arrives for work. Despite initial awkwardness, they develop a close friendship over the course of several nights, and a strange relationship is formed, which we watch take a number of odd and unexpected turns.

Cody's ability to find laughs in the grimmest, most-tiring of circumstances is offered up superbly here, with Theron and Davis go all in. If you're weighing up the possibility of parenthood, it might put you off, but if you're already there, it's a comforting and insightful watch as well as being very, very funny.

When is it leaving?

March 31