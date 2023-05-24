The world's best TV is on sale for Memorial Day - here's why it's a great buy right now

It’s not long till this year's Memorial Day sales are upon us, and some major deals have already been announced in the run-up. But for those looking for the best bargains, I’d keep an eye on the LG C2 OLED TV.

The set is part of Walmart’s official Memorial Day sale, which began on May 23. With a price tag of $1,497 (it was previously $1,899.99), the LG C2 65-inch OLED is one of the best deals you can find right now for the model.

Earlier this month, the 65-inch model of our best-rated TV crashed to a record-low price of $1,347. The more than $500 discount was also available at Walmart and was the best deal we’ve seen for this set.

While the deal has disappeared, in the weeks since a similarly low price has popped up on Woot. The retailer is currently offering savings of 44% on the 65-inch model and is selling it for a price tag of $1,394. Other deals are cropping up this week too. At the time of writing, Amazon offers a 45% discount on the LG C2 65-inch OLED at $1,925.93.

Could this mean the LG C2 OLED will go on sale with an even bigger price cut during the Memorial Day TV sales event? Here’s to hoping. As the world’s best TV, it would undoubtedly be (to me) one of the best bargains of the day.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,497 at Walmart

There's no need to wait for Memorial Day sales - Walmart just dropped the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV to $1,497 - the best deal you can find. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

If there's an LG C2 OLED Memorial Day deal, I'll buy it

If, like me, you haven’t yet upgraded to one of the year’s best OLED TVs and are looking to make the jump, then with deals like this on offer, now might be the best time to do so. Before this month, you could pick up the 65-inch C2 OLED TV for $1,538, and before that, it was $1,696.99, which makes recent price deductions some of the biggest.

Considering that the LG C2 offers the best OLED technology you can get, with a superbly bright screen and vivid colors, the chance to buy it at these prices makes it a premium set minus the premium price.

But with the LG C3 OLED out – the 65-inch size of which is selling at $2,600 – how do these OLED TVs compare? While you miss out on the next generation of LG’s OLED tech, the changes that they made to the C Series are actually incremental in the grand scheme of things.

As we said in our review: “Unlike last year’s rivalry between the LG C2 OLED and the LG C1 OLED, the C3 offers fewer improvements over last year’s model… Ultimately, this face-off comes down to your budget.”

With the C2 now on sale, and with there being the potential to see even further discounts come next week, the Memorial Day deals could really be the best time to pick up the world’s TV for cheap.

