Leaving Hulu in October 2022: 3 real-life dramas that became brilliant movies

If you're looking for broad selection of shows and movies, Hulu really does get the best of both worlds.

Hulu is owned by two entertainment giants: Disney, with 67% of it, and Universal's parent company, Comcast, with the remaining 33%. That means the service is able to cherry pick shows from ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as movies from Universal Pictures, Disney and 20th Century Fox. But, as well as this, Hulu executives also buy in movies from other studios.

As a result, aside from Hulu's own original movies such as Fresh and Prey, no movie will stay on the platform indefinitely - and that can be irritating if a movie on your to-be-watched list suddenly disappears.

We keep up to date with everything leaving Hulu here, but to make sure you don't miss out on three corking real-life stories that became top-notch dramas, we've compiled them all below…

Moneyball

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In the days when The West Wing was the most-talked about thing on television, lots of outlandish claims were made that writer Aaron Sorkin could turn the back of a cereal box into gripping drama, it's a claim that was tested to the full when Sorkin confirmed he'd be adapting Michael Lewis' book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, a book largely about baseball statistics, for a new movie.

The film tells the real-life story of baseball team the Oakland Athletics, the poorest team in Major League Baseball, and their general manager Billy Beane. Beane decides to assemble a new team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players. While the strategy eventually proved successful, it was achieved in the face of intense opposition from staff at the club, players, pundits and fans. Beane had to fight every step of the way.

Less a sports movie and more a classic man-fighting-the-system drama, Moneyball has a fantastic script from Sorkin plus an amazing case including Brad Pitt, Robin Wright, Jonah Hill and Chris Pratt.

Nominated for six Oscars, it’s a gripping drama that exists on a level way beyond just sport.

When is it leaving Hulu?

October 31

Detroit

(Image credit: eOne)

Kathryn Bigelow's 2017 drama wasn't a box office hit, but it was a truly searing drama which left a mark on everyone who saw it.

John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Jack Reynor lead this movie, which is set in the summer of 1967. We watch as a poorly planned police raid results in one of the largest citizen uprisings in United States history.

Starring alongside Boyega, Mackie and Reynor are Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Will Poulter, Ben O'Toole and John Krasinski, with Bigelow working from a script from regular writing partner Mark Boal.

When is it leaving Hulu?

October 31

The Social Network

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

We named this as the finest movie in director David Fincher's starry career and for good reason.

The movie pairs Fincher with writer Aaron Sorkin, who makes his second appearance in this list. He adapted Ben Mezrich's 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires about the genesis of Facebook.

It plots the founding of Facebook while Mark Zuckerberg is still a student at Harvard, and follows the lawsuits that resulted from its launches, first from the Winkelvoss twins and then by Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business.

Superbly cast, especially with Jesse Eisenberg as Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Saverin and Justin Timberlake as Napster founder Sean Parker, who would play a key role in steering Zuckerberg's early decisions, the movie sizzles and crackles from minute one.

When is it leaving Hulu?

October 30