Wow! The best smart speaker in the world is now cheaper than ever

Hold the front page! Best Buy has slashed the price of the second-gen Sonos One – which is, for our money, the best smart speaker on the planet – by a whopping $40 ahead of next weekend’s Presidents' Day sales.

You can now pick up the Sonos One for just $179.99 (opens in new tab) (was $219.99) in black or white, and Best Buy has seen fit to bundle four free months of Apple Music into the deal, too. The smart speaker ranks as our number one pick of the best smart speakers in 2023, and we’ve never seen it cheaper.

The Sonos One is the best smart speaker money can buy. Put simply, its sound quality is a cut above the competition, and it comes equipped with both Alexa and Google Assistant support, which isn't a given in today's market. Usually, we'd criticize the Sonos One for its lofty price tag – but it's hard to find fault with this record-low price of $179.99 at Best Buy.

We awarded the speaker five stars in our Sonos One review, where we wrote that it is a cleanly designed, feature-rich and great-sounding device. It also boasts ultra-convenient smart features with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility. Our main criticism of the Sonos One was its usual $220 price tag, but Best Buy has eased those concerns with a tidy $40 saving.

