Walmart Memorial Day sale 2022: what to expect with this year's deals

Taking place in late May, the Walmart Memorial Day sales are a great way to kick off the summer with a number of deals on everything from cheap TVs to kitchen appliances. Last year's sale was great and we're already preparing for 2022's edition here at TechRadar.

This is the exact page you'll want to bookmark if you don't want to miss a single deal as we'll be rounding up the best Walmart Memorial Day sales here. We're still a way off yet but you'll find key dates and also what to expect just down below. We've also preserved a number of last year's best deals, should you want to have a quick look at the kinds of things that go on sale.

Memorial Day sales regularly offer excellent discounts on summer essentials like grills, patio furniture, lawn mowers, and more, as well as bargains on home items, electronics, and mattresses. That's not to say, however, that you won't find great deals on laptops or cheap TVs though - those are also Walmart staples at this time of year.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day falls on Monday 30th May this year, although we could potentially see some early-bird deals during the preceding weekend. We rarely see big one-day-only sales events these days from most of the big retailers - instead, expanded events over a few days are the norm.

Don't feel like waiting? We've rounded up a few links to relevant categories featured in Walmart's daily deals just below. Most of these categories will feature heavily in the upcoming Memorial Day sales, however, so it's not a bad idea to wait until late May if you can.

Walmart Memorial Day sale: what to expect

We should see reductions across nearly every category at Walmart, but it's likely the retailer will have a focus on summer-ready items like patio furniture and grills. Outdoor tools like lawnmowers also tend to be regular features in the Memorial Day sales in general.

Of course, that doesn't mean you won't find deals on other categories. We often find great cheap TVs, laptops, and headphone listings on Walmart over Memorial Day and there's no doubt it'll be a great time to pick up some cheap tech.

If you're interested, we've preserved a number of last year's best Walmart Memorial Day sales just down below - including what we said about them at the time. While these deals are way, way out of date now, they should give you a solid idea of the kind of deals that crop up over Memorial Day at Walmart.

Last year's best Walmart Memorial Day deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $299 $199 at Walmart

Save $100 - The Acer Chromebook Spin is perfect for those after a cheaper everyday browsing machine. With a smaller 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage this won't be offering the performance needed for more demanding processes, but it's an excellent budget Chromebook.



ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $129 at Walmart

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Ionvac SmartClean on sale for just $129. The Robovac can easily navigate from hardwood to rugs and carpet and works with the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



Sony 55-inch X800H Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Packed with premium features, this stunning Sony 55-inch TV gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide incredible accuracy and brilliant colors.



Walmart: Patio must-haves from $15

Create your dream backyard with Walmart's Memorial Day sale, which includes fantastic discounts on outdoor items. You can save on patio furniture, planters, plants, rugs, decor, lighting, umbrellas, and more.



PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus: $129 $99 at Walmart

Save $30 - Perfect for families, Walmart has the PowerXL Vortex air fryer on sale for $99. The 10-quart air fryer does it all - air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate, make homemade pizza, and so much more.



Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $309.99 $259 at Walmart

Save $50 - This Lenovo machine is down to just $259 at Walmart this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. On the lean Chrome operating system, these specs will do perfectly for light browsing and streaming at a fantastic price.



TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku QLED TV: $599.99 $498 at Walmart

Save $100 - Packed with premium features, Walmart has this TCL 50-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $498. You're getting a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in.



Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Walmart

Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $199 at the Walmart Memorial Day sale. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.



iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $189 at Walmart

Save $140 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $189. The Alexa-enabled robot vacuum works on hard floors and carpets, and the compatible app allows you to schedule your cleanings from anywhere.





Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $47.30 at Walmart

Save $53 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for just $47.30 at Walmart. At a fantastic price, the multi-functional air fryer allows you to grill, bake, roast, or fry your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.



JVC 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $899.99 $548 at Walmart

Save $352 - One of our favorite Memorial Day deals is this JVC 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $548 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in, which gets you seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.



Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Walmart

Save $52 - Our favorite Walmart Memorial Day deal is the AirPods Pro which are in stock and on sale for $197. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.



Expert Grill Pioneer Propane Gas Griddle: $247 $192 at Walmart

Save $55 - Gear up for summer with the Expert Pioneer grill that's on sale for just $192 at Walmart. Great for large gatherings, the propane gas griddle features 409 square inches of total cooking area so you can grill pancakes, steaks, hamburgers, and more for the whole family.



Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $149.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for $149.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.



Bissell ProHeat Advanced Carpet Cleaner: $219 $159 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Bissell ProHeat carpet cleaner on sale for just $159. The lightweight carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains, and allergens, and the express clean mode dries in about 30 minutes.



