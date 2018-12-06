Get the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless for $50 off on Amazon

If you're looking for some great headphones, and you don't necessarily care about getting the latest and greatest technology, you can get the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless headphones for just $114 on Amazon.



That's a great price for some of the best wireless headphones. Even if they've been succeeded by the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless II, a $50 discount makes the original set much more compelling.

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless: $164 $114 at Amazon

If you're looking for some wireless headphones that match great sound with a grungy aesthetic, the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless are for you. And, with a $50 discount, there's never been a better time to jump on them.View Deal

The V-Moda Crossfade Wireless headphones have a divisive design, to be sure, but no one can argue with the audio performance they offer. No matter what you're listening to here, you're going to get a ton of great bass that doesn't drown out the rest of your music. You'll want to take them everywhere you go – and the durable design and included hard case will make that easy for you.